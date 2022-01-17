Rafael Nadal breezed past Marcos Giron 6-1 6-4 6-2 to reach the second round of the Australian Open.

Nadal was untroubled on Rod Laver Arena as he made a fine return to the tennis tour having only played one tournament since Roland Garros last year due to a foot injury.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner admits he has endured a "tough" six months.

"The last six months have been tough," he said. "Being outside of the competition, but since the first lockdown in 2020 everybody knows I've had a foot injury since the beginning of my career.

"I was able to manage it more or less well. After that two months being at home it has been very challenging since then.

"I was able to play at the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, but I have had very tough moments with a lot of doubts. I can't be happier to be back here in Australia in this amazing stadium. It's fantastic for me.

"When you come back from injury things are always difficult. You have to go day-by-day. You have to forgive yourself when things are not going your way. Staying positive, playing with the right energy and being on the tour practicing with the guys and winning matches for sure helps.

"Last week I won three matches, I won a title which is always beautiful. I'm doing better."

'The symptoms have not been nice' - Nadal on coping with Covid

Nadal took just 25 minutes to win the opening set against Giron, winning five games in a row which did little to suggest he was suffering from any nerves on his first Grand Slam appearance in 2022.

Momentum was with Nadal entering the second set as he broke the Giron serve in the opening game. Giron saved four break points at 5-4 down, but his resistance was broken in the following game and Nadal took a commanding lead.

Giron was broken again in the first game of the third set and once more to go 4-1 down as he failed to really threaten Nadal's game. Nadal wrapped up the contest in one hour and 51 minutes.

