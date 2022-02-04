Emma Raducanu believes it is a vital part of her make-up to be able to block out criticism.

In 2021, Raducanu had one of the most stunning breakthrough years ever seen not just in tennis but in professional sport, winning the US Open as a qualifier - something that had never been done before.

That win - coupled with her equally unexpected run to the fourth round of Wimbledon last summer - has seen her go from a relative unknown to a household name in a matter of months.

With that has come scrutiny on her on- and off-court fortunes but in an interview with Glamour Magazine , she is clear about how to deal with the inevitable setbacks.

She said: "I think that the challenge that younger players may face is getting disheartened by a few losses in a row – that’s something that every successful tennis player has gone through.

"But it’s important to keep strong and stay in your own lane really, and kind of zone out from what everyone else may think or say, and just keep believing in yourself.

"It doesn't matter what level you're at – if you keep losing a few matches, it can be easy to get disheartened, but personally I just know that I'm doing the right things.

"I trust myself – and that everything will come together in the end.

"I think that self-belief is really important because tennis is such an individual sport and you're out there on your own competing and fighting for every point.

"There are times when you may not be going through the best patches, but you’ve just got to keep working and trusting your journey.

"I think that's something that I take into all aspects of life."

With the difficulties of growing up in the limelight, the Bromley-born star believes that it is on the court where she feels most empowered.

She said: "I know it's just me and myself out there [on the match court].

"That's probably the moment where I feel like I'm most in control.

"I like that there’s a sense of uncertainty, but you have the control over yourself – so you’re in a real battle then, fighting for every point."

Raducanu took to social media on Friday to share pictures of her stop-off in Singapore on her way back to Europe, with the blisters on her hand that plagued her during her second round Australian Open loss to Danka Kovinic still visible.

Raducanu is yet to reveal where she will make her next tournament appearance.

