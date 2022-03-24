Ashleigh Barty gave an emotional but hugely positive press conference on Thursday to discuss her shock decision to retire from tennis at the age of just 25 - and as the world No. 1.

The Australian star, who became the first home player to win an Australian Open singles title in 44 years in January, shocked the sporting world on social media on Wednesday as she said she was leaving to "chase other dreams".

Barty shared the news via a video posted on Instagram in which she sat down and chatted with her good friend and retired Australian tennis player Casey Dellacqua about the decision. That was followed by waves of tributes and messages of good will from her fellow players and many others outside of tennis.

On Thursday, she spoke with the media in Brisbane, posed for photographs with her coach Craig Tyzzer, and explained some of the reasons behind the decision and why she felt this was the right time for her to step away from a sport she loves.

"Yeah, I mean, I think a lot of different things have happened in my life and that have changed my perspective, and timing is everything," Barty said at the press conference.

"I'm a big believer in that, and I think after the Australian Open I was really hoping that we would get the opportunity to play a home Fed Cup tie, but that wasn't meant to be, it wasn't the case.

"I just knew that, for me, the time was right. I had given absolutely everything that I could to the sport, and I knew that it wouldn't be fair to my team, and the people that have invested so much time and energy into my life, to not be 100% committed for them.

"So, it's been a hell of a journey, I wouldn't change a thing, and I certainly have no regrets."

While the Queenslander did not go into much detail about what she intends to do next, she made it abundantly clear how grateful she has been for both her career in tennis and the reaction to her decision.

"I'm excited. I'm excited for what is next for my next chapter as Ash Barty, the person and not the athlete. I mean, I hit as recently as 10 days ago. So yeah, I mean, I will forever be connected to tennis, I'll never stop loving the sport.

"I'll never stop hitting tennis balls. I just won't be doing it selfishly for me to try and, you know, progress my career, it would be for different reasons, and I can't wait to get out there with young girls and young boys and contribute in different ways.

"I'm really excited to have more time to do that, and I can't wait to get out on court and teach my nieces and nephews and hope that tennis brings them the same love that it brought me.

"Everyone is unique. I mean, I've been so lucky to have so many messages of support from the people that I spent so much time with. We spent weeks and weeks together every year competing against each other, trying to bring out the best in each other.

"What really brought a smile on my face were the messages. Not often did they mention our matches, all the times we spent on court together, it was more getting to know the athletes as people and building relationships with them as people and some of my best mates are, I will miss.

"But I'm sure that our paths will cross once again, whether it's down under here or on their side of the world. So, I think it's going to be exciting now for new opportunities and new challenges for all of us, but it was really nice to get so many incredible messages. I've been a very supported girl."

