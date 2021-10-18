Andy Murray praised compatriot Cameron Norrie as his impressive season form continued with a win at Indian Wells.

Speaking ahead of the European Open, Murray admitted he was a little surprised at the 26-year-old’s success.

“I’d be lying if I said that I called that to be honest,” Murray said.

“However, I have spent a decent amount of time around him and practised with him quite a lot and he works extremely hard.

“I think he’s a great example for not just British players but all tennis players to look at and go, if you put the effort in day in, day out and properly dedicate yourself to the sport, have an attitude like he does, it can take you a long, long way.

“It was obviously a phenomenal achievement last night. But I think maybe the season that he’s having is more impressive than that one week.

“Every week he’s winning matches. He’s played six finals [this season], and this year he’s looking like he’s going to win more matches on the tour than he had in every season that he’d had beforehand combined.”

Norrie is now ranked No 15 in the world after starting his ATP career in 2017, and Murray is impressed how he has moved up the rankings.

“That shows how much of an improvement he has made,” Murray explained.

“I knew he was good. But to be top 20 in the world and pushing for a spot in the tour finals is an incredible effort.”

