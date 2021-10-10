Emma Raducanu has issued a candid plea for experienced mentors to contact her following her tame defeat at the Indian Wells Open on Friday.

The 18-year-old split with Andrew Richardson, the coach who guided her to US Open success, four weeks ago, leaving her with no more than a skeleton crew to travel to the Californian desert with co-agent Chris Helliar, hitting partner Raymond Sarmiento (who lives locally in Los Angeles) and Jeremy Bates.

Had Raducanu reached her putative meeting with 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep in the next round, she would have had no coach with her at all on courtside; Bates, a former British No 1, was always going to leave the tournament this weekend because of prior commitments with the British No 5 Katie Boulter.

Further missing was Raducanu’s physio Will Herbert- whom she referred to as “the mechanic” during the US Open.

Although Herbert is expected to rejoin the camp soon after missing this event, the lack of team around the 18- year-old has led to the impression that her family, agents and advisors have been taken by surprise by her sudden emergence.

It is unusual for a prominent young player to have no mentor for a tournament as high profile and prestigious as the Indian Wells Open, and a plan for the future is now urgently required.

Speaking to a small group of reporters Raducanu said:“I think that I would love to have someone with great experience right now by my side.

"So if any experienced coaches are out there looking, you know where to find me.

"I don’t know what’s going on, I don’t know what’s going to happen next, but I’m sure that my team and everyone will be able to try and find a solution.

I wasn’t joking, if anyone knows any experienced coaches . . ."

Raducanu intends to “make a decision in the next few days” on her schedule, she is due to play next at the Kremlin Cup in Moscow from October 18.

“I need to cut myself slack,” she said of her defeat.

“I’m looking at it from a big-picture term. This is going to be very small in the long term.”

