Cameron Norrie says his parents were so nervous watching his Indian Wells Masters final, they took their dog for a walk after he lost the first set.

The new British number one eventually secured the biggest title of his career, beating Nikoloz Basilashvili and moving up to 16th in the world rankings.

Norrie has reached new heights this season, winning 47 of his 67 matches, placing him in the top 10 for win-loss records, and he has a chance of reaching the season-ending ATP Finals, but he admits what he has achieved has still not hit him.

“They actually didn't watch the match,” Norrie told Sky Sports News, after he was asked about his parents.

“They were too nervous to be watching so I spoke to them after, they were in tears.

I was like so what did you guys do when I was playing? They said when you lost the first set we had to go out and walk the dogs, we were so nervous, we didn't know what to do, so they re-watched it knowing the result so they could relax.

“But they were so happy and my mum was in tears, so it was very special to speak to them after getting the title.”

Norrie says he is playing at a transitional time for tennis, with only Novak Djokovic still dominating the game and Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal struggling with injuries as they approach the end of their careers. But he knows he is not the only big talent making an impact, and says going one step further to claim a Grand Slam victory will be tough.

“To win this title has been absolutely a big step for me, especially coming from winning Los Cabos, which was only an ATP 250.

“It’s been a lot of finals and a lot of them haven't gone my way, so it’s nice for this bigger one to go my way, especially after coming unstuck in the Queen's final, just before Wimbledon, than now is a tough one.

“It’ nice to reap the benefits in this one and I'm looking forward to next year a little bit.

“But I mean, to win a Slam as another animal, it's so tough to do, but definitely heading in the right direction, a lot of work, a lot of tennis to be played for the rest of the year.”

