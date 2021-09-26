Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev wrapped up Laver Cup victory for Team Europe with a win over Reilly Opelka and Denis Shapovalov in the doubles.

Team Europe totally dominated Team World in Boston, and went into Sunday’s final day holding an 11-1 advantage.

There was never much likelihood of a fightback from Team World against a vastly superior team, and they were put out of their misery in the opening match of the day.

To be fair to Shapovalov and Opelka, they went out with a roar rather than a whimper as they battled hard before the Europeans wrapped up a 6-2 6-7(4) 10-3 success.

While Team World were the stronger on serve with eight aces, they were broken on two occasions in the opening set.

It appeared as though Europe would run away with the contest, but the World duo rallied and grabbed the second set in a tie-break.

The match tie-break saw Zverev and Rublev up the ante and they secured the Laver Cup in dominant fashion.

“It’s been amazing,” Rublev said. “It’s been a pleasure to be with these guys, with Bjorn and Thomas behind our back. It was a pleasure.”

The Laver Cup has been held on four occasions, and Europe have emerged victorious each time.

This was a complete rout, but Zverev attempted to paint a different picture.

“A lot of matches could have gone both ways and we won most of those matches,” Zverev said.

At the end of the day, the score says that it was 14-1, but it could have gone both ways a lot of the time.

