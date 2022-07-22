Novak Djokovic has confirmed he will join Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray as part of a European dream team at the Laver Cup in London.

The four superstars count 66 Grand Slams between them and have dominated the sport since the 21st century, holding the men's year-end No.1 ranking for 18 consecutive years.

While only Djokovic and Nadal remain at the peak of their powers, injuries permitting, a reunion of the four era-defining players will be nothing less than spectacular.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Djokovic, who last competed in the Laver Cup in 2018, said he relished the chanced to compete with his rivals rather than against them.

“I’m really excited to be joining Team Europe again for the Laver Cup at London’s O2 Arena in September,” he said.

“It’s the only competition where you can play in a team environment with guys that you’re normally competing against and to be joining Rafa, Roger and Andy – three of my biggest all-time rivals – it’s going to be a truly unique moment in the history of our sport.”

Team Europe have won all four previous editions of the Laver Cup where six of Europe's best players take on six of the best from the rest of the world over three days.

And Europe captain Bjorn Borg admitted his delight at bringing four legends together for the tournament.

He said: “I don’t think I could have imagined having these four icons of the sport on one team together. I know they, like I, appreciate the significance of this moment and will be truly up for it. Each year our goal is to win. With Rafa, Roger, Andy and Novak on the team, I like our chances.”

Team World captain John McEnroe still has three spots left on his team sheet with Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, America’s Taylor Fritz and Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman already signed up.

The tournament will be held at The O2 in London from September 23-25.

