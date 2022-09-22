Casper Ruud has revealed that he turned down a dinner invitation from Roger Federer just moments after "finally" getting his Laver Cup team-mate's phone number.

The star-studded team at captain Bjorn Borg's disposal notably includes the three most successful male tennis players of all-time (with Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal joining the Swiss at the event), with Federer drawing particular attention as he prepares to retire from the sport after the event.

While Ruud's breakthrough 2022 has seen him firmly establish himself as one of tennis' potential next-generation stars, the Norwegian revealed on Eurosport's Ruud Talk that it was not until teaming up with the 20-time Grand Slam champion that he had Federer's phone number.

"As we are in the Laver Cup, we have a group chat on WhatsApp with the team," Ruud explained to Barbara Schett. "[So] I finally got Roger's phone number!

"It took some time but I have it now, so that was nice to get a message. He wrote us all a message welcoming us.

"I saw him today outside and he came and congratulated me on the result. We talked a little bit. It is going to be fun to be around him and the other guys."

The two join forces to take on Team World's all-American pairing of Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe to close the opening day of competition at the O2 Arena.

A week of festivities in London should leave Ruud and Federer with plenty of time to interact, but the 23-year-old had to turn down an offer of dinner with Federer and the rest of his colleagues having agreed to record Ruud Talk.

Ruud explained to Schett: "You should feel honoured, actually.

"[Federer] asked us out for dinner, the team-mates, today at nine, and I said 'I would love to, but I have a podcast with Barbara!'

"I have dinner with them tomorrow and the day after, so I prioritised you this time, Barbara."

