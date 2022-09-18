Matteo Berrettini and American Tommy Paul have been named as alternates for Team Europe and Team World respectively at this year’s highly-anticipated Laver Cup.

Alternates are available to compete in place of one of their teammates in case of injury or withdrawal. Both Berrettini and Paul will participate in all appearances and preparations for the tournament which gets underway on September 23 and concludes on September 25, with all the action live on Eurosport and discovery+

The event has added billing this time around with Roger Federer announcing that it will be his final competitive appearance on a tennis court, with the Swiss legend announcing his impending retirement earlier this week . With fellow greats Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray also set to take part, it promises to be a compelling spectacle.

Italy’s Berrettini represented Team Europe at last year’s Laver Cup in Boston. He beat Felix Auger-Aliassime in the longest match recorded in Laver Cup history, lasting two hours and 52 minutes.

Berrettini returned to the ATP Tour after the clay-court swing this year following a right-hand injury.

He won back-to-back titles at Stuttgart and Queen’s but had to withdraw from Wimbledon – where he reached the final in 2021 - after testing positive for Covid-19.

Berrettini reached the Gstaad final and the US Open quarter-finals, but lost in both tournaments to Casper Ruud.

After helping Italy into the last eight of the Davis Cup, Berrettini will now prepare to be on the same team as Ruud at the O2 Arena in London.

Paul will be a part of Team World for the first time in his career.

The 25-year-old achieved a career high No. 29 ranking this month. He has wins this season over Alexander Zverev at Indian Wells and new world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the second round of the Montreal Masters.

Paul reached the fourth round of Wimbledon this year on his main-draw debut before losing to Britain's Cameron Norrie in straight sets.

What are the Laver Cup teams?

Team Europe

Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Novak Djokovic

Andy Murray

Casper Ruud

Matteo Berrettini (alternate)

Team World

Taylor Fritz

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Diego Schwartzman

Frances Tiafoe

Alex de Minaur

Jack Sock

Tommy Paul (alternate)

- - -

