Roger Federer has said that a retirement ceremony at his hometown event in Basel in two weeks time would be "too soon" following his emotional farewell in London.

The 41-year-old said that he has "been trying to process everything" since his high-profile send-off at the Laver Cup alongside his great friend and rival, Rafael Nadal, after their doubles match at the O2 Arena.

While the Swiss superstar said that a "celebration in Basel at home will have a very special meaning", he conceded that he would not be ready for another retirement ceremony at the event this year after the emotions in London.

Federer had the perfect farewell as part of Team Europe alongside Nadal, Andy Murray, Djokovic and other team-mates at the Laver Cup. While Team World clinched their maiden victory in the format , the event will be long remembered for the emotional scenes on court after the doubles rubber on the Friday.

The 20-time Grand Slam singles champion had been scheduled to participate in the upcoming ATP 500 event in his hometown but after he announced his retirement from competitive tennis, organisers had planned to honour him with a ceremony instead.

"I thank the Swiss-Indoors for their willingness to welcome me in Basel this year," Federer was quoted by Tages Anzeiger as saying.

"I have been trying to process everything that's happened recently. The celebration in Basel at home will have a very special meaning, and now is too soon for me following London."

Tournament director Roger Brennwald hinted that a retirement ceremony would still be able to happen in a future edition of the event.

"We would have liked to have celebrated Roger's years of success at our tournament, but understand that Roger needs more time," Brennwald was quoted as saying.

New world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and Australia's Nick Kyrgios are both listed as being main-draw entrants for the tournament.

The Basel indoor event has not been staged since 2019 when Federer clinched a 10th title. He has a remarkable 75-9 record at the tournament.

