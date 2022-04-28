Simona Halep says she has "the fire back" after registering her first win with her new coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

The two-time Grand Slam champion was on the brink of retirement after an injury-plagued 2021 and admits she was not sure if she would be able to get back to her best. She ended her long-time partnership with Darren Cahill last winter.

Earlier this month the former world number one decided to team up with Mouratoglou . It is the first time Mouratoglou has worked exclusively as a coach for a player on tour since working with Serena Williams for 10 years.

The 30-year-old, currently ranked 21 in the world, beat China's Zhang Shuai 6-2 6-3 in 58 minutes on Thursday.

The Romanian said she loves playing tennis again under the guidance of Mouratoglou.

"I used to be a little bit more negative in the past, I improved, but now it's like, wow, even more," Halep said of Mouratoglou.

"I can open up to him super easy, I can actually say everything I feel which is helping me because he knows how to take it and how to respond to my problems or my doubts.

"And he has helped me a lot with my doubts because before meeting him I had a lot of doubts that I cannot play at a high level again and probably I was thinking about stopping at one point.

"But now I'm starting to get it back, I have the fire back, and I love to be on court."

Halep will play world No. 2 Paula Badosa in the second round after the Spaniard beat Russia's Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 6-0 in 64 minutes.

Speaking of their highly-anticipated showdown, Halep said: "I think it's going to be interesting match, because it's going to be quite a clay-court match, very tactical, and I'm really looking forward to that.

"Of course she's a great champion. So maybe I'm the favourite or no, I will try to give my best, because for sure she will push me to the limits."

Reigning Madrid Open champion Aryna Sabalenka surprisingly lost to USA's Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 3-6, 6-4. The American now has a 4-0 head-to-head record against the Belarusian.

Tunisian eighth seed Ons Jabeur beat Italy's Jasmine Paolini 7-6(9), 6-1 and will play Russian qualifier Varvara Gracheva next.

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka beat Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic 7-6(5), 6-3 and will play Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek in round two.

