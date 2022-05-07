J. Pegula vs O. Jabeur | Madrid
Women's Singles | Final | 07.05.2022 | Manolo Santana
Jessica Pegula - Ons Jabeur

Live commentary

PEGULA 4-4 JABEUR
All square. Pegula looks to have lost her way slightly and Jabeur easily backs up the break back with a hold to 15.
PEGULA 4-3 JABEUR
Third time lucky for Ons as she finally gets her reward on the return. This time the variety cracks the American’s resistance and a low slice lures an error long on the first of two break points.
PEGULA 4-2 JABEUR
That’s a good response from Jabeur. She again eases through a tidy hold, but that one lapse earlier means she’s going to need to up the ante here if she’s to avoid seeing this first set run away from her.

Statistics

Players Overview

Jessica-Pegula-headshot
JessicaPegula
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking14
  • WTA points2510
  • Age28
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-
Ons-Jabeur-headshot
OnsJabeur
Tunisia
Tunisia
  • WTA ranking10
  • WTA points3015
  • Age27
  • Height1.67m
  • Weight-
