Novak Djokovic is free to play at the French Open, confirms tournament director Amelie Mauresmo.

Djokovic has not been vaccinated against Covid-19 and was banned from playing at the Australian Open in January.

In May, the 20-time Grand Slam winner will be able to play at Roland-Garros.

"As things stand, nothing stands in the way of Djokovic taking part in the French Open,” former world No.1 Mauresmo said on Wednesday.

The French Open beings on May 22 and finishes on June 5 and is expected to be the first Grand Slam since the Covid-19 pandemic where there will be no restrictions.

Djokovic has not been able to compete at Indian Wells or the Miami Open this month as he cannot enter USA without proof of vaccination.

Proof of vaccination is not required to enter France or any sporting event in the nation, but French tennis federation (FFT) president Gilles Moretton warned it could be a different picture next month.

"There's still a virus circulating and we have to be cautious,” he said.

“If things were to happen again and the government would take new measures we would not be excluded from these measures.”

Russian tennis players, including Daniil Medvedev, will also be admitted to play in the tournament but as neutral athletes.

Roland Garros stadium is expected to operate at full capacity for the second Grand Slam of the year.

Moretton added: "We started selling tickets on March 8 and 500,000 of the 600,000 have already been sold.

"Out of the 150,000 tickets for the night sessions, 100,000 have been sold."

