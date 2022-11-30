Rafael Nadal believes footballers and activists should have the "freedom to express themselves" at the Qatar World Cup.

Nadal, who is an avid football fan, says everyone should be allowed to be able to voice their feelings "without harming others".

The 22-time Grand Slam winner said: "It is clear that we live in a global world where people have more rights, and I understand that sport is a place of great media exposure to show these kinds of things.

"In that sense I understand that everyone has to have the freedom to express things and the feelings they have, without harming others."

The Spaniard continued: "The decisions taken or not taken by FIFA may seem better or worse to me, but in the end they are the rules or attitudes that they want to take.

"People deserve their space to be able to express themselves and show their disagreement and that is what is happening.

"Sport is a place to express yourself because it has global exposure, but beyond that for me it’s important that you end up playing football or tennis, and that everything else is a platform to improve the world, but the main thing is sport."

Former British No. 1 Andy Murray said he does not feel it is the responsibility of footballers to have to speak out when they are competing in a World Cup.

He told Sky News: "I think those questions need to be asked to FIFA and the people who are organising these major events whether it is the right thing to do or not."

Nadal defeated Casper Ruud 7-5 6-4 in an exhibition game in Bogota, Colombia on Tuesday night.

Both players are carrying out a tour of South America, in which they have played matches in Buenos Aires, Belo Horizonte, Quito and will next play in Mexico City on December 1.

