It's the final four of the French Open on the men's side with 13-time winner Rafael Nadal looking to reach the final once again where he has a perfect record throughout his career.

Standing in his way is world number one Novak Djokovic who is determined to get the better of his rival at the tournament for the first time since 2015, when he because just the second man to beat the Spaniard at Roland Garros. In the other semi, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas are both aiming for a first ever final at the tournament, and hopefully a first ever Grand Slam.

TSITSIPAS 6-3 6-3 1-3 ZVEREV

Sascha looks to engage the crowd, calling for them to raise the noise after winning a lovely exchange at the net with a volleyed pass on the stretch. Tsitsipas seems to have lost that rock-solid focus and it’s a simple enough hold from there to consolidate.

TSITSIPAS 6-3 6-3 1-1 ZVEREV

Sascha stops the rot! He duffs a forehand into the net as Tsitsipas eyes an early break at deuce. But Zverev refuses to let this one slip and finally gets back on the board after a shocking run with a scorching, low crosscourt backhand winner.

TSITSIPAS 6-3 6-3 1-0 ZVEREV

That is SEVEN games on the spin for a very dominant Stefanos Tsitsipas. He’s just too solid for Zverev at the moment. Sascha is not flowing as he stumbles into a shot that clips the line and flaps it horribly into the net. He tires to dig in and turn the tide but is left stranded at the net as Stef passes him down the line after drawing him in with smart drop shot.

SET! - TSITSIPAS 6-3 6-3 ZVEREV

Set 2 to Tsitsipas but it’s another disaster from Sascha’s point of view. The No.6 seed rushes at a drive volley and blows it wide despite most of the court being completely open. It tees up set point that he just about saves with a less than convincing overhead. The German looks bereft of belief though and cracks a backhand approach up the line into the net before wildly sizzling a forehand long. Tsitsipas is just one set away from a first ever appearance in a Grand Slam final.

TSITSIPAS 6-3 5-3 ZVEREV

Tsitsipas is in the zone. He hits a bewitching short slice and then drops his racket after hammering down a beastly serve – but still wins the point! Zverev can’t do enough to apply much pressure and the Greek notches up a fifth game in a row. He’s one away from a two-set lead.

BREAK! – TSITSIPAS 6-3 4-3 ZVEREV

That is a brilliant return game. Tsitsipas shows wonderful movement and court coverage to dance towards the net before adjusting superbly to guide in a volley winner to up the ante at 0-30. The Greek then dominates a blistering rally to glide in once again and deftly caress the ball into the corner and clock up a pair of break points. Zverev retorts with a backhand winner up the line and throws everything at his opponent but comes unstuck when a bewitching low, side slice catches him out and he skews a shot off court via the net cord.

TSITSIPAS 6-3 3-3 ZVEREV

Sascha skies a forehand return and Tsitsipas gets the job done to hold to 30. All square and the Greek now has his mojo flowing again.

BREAK! – TSITSIPAS 6-3 2-3 ZVEREV

Stefanos is back in business! The break doesn’t look on as Zverev confidently lashes a short-angled crosscourt forehand to assume a 30-0 lead. However, the service wobbles suddenly kick in from nowhere. He double faults and can’t conjure up another cheap point. A backhand on the run clips the net and flies out to cough up a first BP. Stef hits a tame forehand into the net to miss the opportunity but then Zverev implodes. The German drags a forehand wide and arrows into the tramlines to undo all his hard work.

TSITSIPAS 6-3 1-3 ZVEREV

That’s some big serving from Tsitsipas and it does pretty much all of the damage as he belatedly eases on to the board.

TSITSIPAS 6-3 0-3 ZVEREV

Sascha backs up the break after being pressed to deuce. A big serve keeps Tsitsipas at arm’s length before a huge slice of fortune sees a big backhand clip the net and bobble in.

BREAK! – TSITSIPAS 6-3 0-2 ZVEREV

There’s no doubt Zverev is looking to be much more aggressive now – and it pays almost instant dividends. Tsitsipas responds to the German’s angled pick-up from the drop shot with a heavy crosscourt forehand to make 30-30. Zverev unloads a huge backhand down the line to claim a first BP of the match and screams in delight when Stef loops a forehand long.

TSITSIPAS 6-3 0-1 ZVEREV

That’s the perfect confidence-booster to kick off Set 2. Zverev is far more positive as steps forward into his shots and then glides into the net to angle home a volley and clinch a very solid love hold.

SET! -TSITSIPAS 6-3 ZVEREV

Tsitsipas has his first real internal battle to overcome. He conjures up a big wide serve at 30-30 to snare a set point but lashes wide off the forehand. He goes back to the obvious playbook and lands that wide first serve again. Zverev has opportunities in a cagey rally that ensues but doesn’t really go for it and ends up ruing that decision as he drifts a backhand wide to fall a set behind.

TSITSIPAS 5-3 ZVEREV

Sascha has a mini wobble from 40-0 up and a third double gets Stef interested again. The German responds with a big serve his opponent can’t get back and ensures Stef will have to serve for the set.

TSITSIPAS 5-2 ZVEREV

This is more like it. It’s the most entertaining game of the match so far. Zverev misses with a tweener after being undone by a drop-lob combo but the German is starting to find more rhythm in the crosscourt rallies. He looks to press to deuce but after some brilliant defence gets him back into the point at 40-30 he then hooks an over-zealous backhand well wide.

TSITSIPAS 4-2 ZVEREV

That’s just the tonic. Zverev retorts and polishes off a rapid love hold of his own with his second ace of the contest.

TSITSIPAS 4-1 ZVEREV

That’s just too strong. Zverev looks towards his team with a hopeless expression as Tsitsipas charges through a very clean love hold. In contrast, the 22-year-old Athenian is oozing confidence and belief right now.

TSITSIPAS 3-1 ZVEREV

They’ve both been in the last four of majors before and yet there are some clear nerves out there. Zverev’s forehand is often highlighted as a weakness and he balloons one off court to give Stef a slither of a chance. The Greek can’t lock in though as he surprisingly balloons two off his usually reliable forehand to allow the No.6 seed to get on the board.

TSITSIPAS 3-0 ZVEREV

It feels like this has only just started but already Tsitsipas is firmly in the driving seat. He consolidates with a hold to 30 and Sascha already has a lot of work to do to get himself back into this set.

BREAK! – TSITSIPAS 2-0 ZVEREV

That’s a gift. Zverev looks very edgy out there. A pair of double faults leave the German playing catch up. He saves one of two break points with an ace before blowing a forehand to hand Stef the perfect start.

TSITSIPAS 1-0 ZVEREV

The big serve/thumping forehand combo works a treat to begin with but Tsitsipas misses with a slice drop shot and then chucks in a double fault. It turns his opening service game into a tricky one. Zverev presses him to deuce but can’t carve out an early opening.

Form Guide

Zverev is in his third major semi final but has already made a final having finished as runner up at the 2020 US Open. This is his best run in Paris having reached the last eight in 2018 and 2019. The German also looked strong on clay this year and won the Madrid Masters leading up to Paris.

Tsitsipas is playing in his fourth Grand Slam semi final and is hoping to make the final for the first time. He currently leads the Race to Turin. The Greek starlet has been majestic on clay this year. He won titles in Monte Carlo and Lyon and came close to upsetting Nadal in the final in Barcelona.

View from the baseline(s)

Zverevon why it took him so long to make an impression in the latter stages of the Majors: “I was not very patient with myself, which I feel like now maybe I learned how to deal with the situation a little bit better, I’m maybe a little bit calmer at the tournaments. But the end goal hasn’t changed.”

Tsitsipas: “I’ve put in a lot of daily hard work and that has been a key element of me being here. But you know, my ego tells me I want more.”

Alexander Zverev v Stefanos Tsitsipas – Who will prevail in semi-final?

H2H

Tsitsipas leads the match-up 5-2. The Greek won their only previous meeting on clay in Madrid back in 2019. However, Zverev triumphed I’m their most recent clash when he beat Stefanos in the Acapulco final earlier this year.

13:25 BST - Good afternoon!

Welcome to our LIVE updates of the men’s semi finals at the 2021 French Open. We’ve got a truly mouthwatering line-up of matches coming up. Later, world No.1 Novak Djokovic will lock horns with the man he regards as his greatest rival of all, the King of Clay himself, Rafael Nadal.

But first, it’s a showdown that could become a regular face-off in the latter stages of Slams in the years to come. Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on German sixth seed Alexander Zverev with both men serious contenders to win a maiden major. The players are due on court from 1.50pm BST.

- - -

