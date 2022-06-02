Iga Swiatek has said Rafael Nadal is her role model in tennis, with the women’s world No. 1 in awe of how the Spaniard carries himself.

Nadal is one of the greatest to play the game, with his 21 Grand Slam titles placing him above any other men’s player in the game.

Despite his standing in tennis, Nadal is known to be a humble character who has not been turned by the trappings of fame.

It is that mindset, as well as other traits, that so impress Swiatek, who spoke on court after reaching the final of the French Open with a victory over Daria Kataskina.

In response to a question on being a fan of Nadal, Swiatek said: “Oh my God, he is inspiring me in basically every aspect, both on court and off court because he’s so humble and down to Earth and he’s that kind of guy that is always saying ‘hi’ and that is amazing because it seems like the successes hasn’t changed him and he is still the same great person.”

Nadal got to 21 majors when beating Daniil Medvedev in five epic sets to win this year’s Australian Open.

The Spaniard went extremely deep to beat his Russian opponent - he required a chair for the trophy presentation on account of fatigue - and Swiatek was wowed by how Nadal got over the line.

“I have seen a few matches live as it is not always possible because I was also in tournaments but when I watched this year’s Australian Open final, oh my God, it was just overwhelming really,” Swiatek said. “Even I had doubts and I could see how he was trying to find solutions and get better throughout the match and he did and he won so he is a huge inspiration.

“Not only here, but on every court, it is great to watch him play.”

Nadal takes on Alexander Zverev in Friday's semi-finals.

