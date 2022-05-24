Day four at the 2022 French Open will see Emma Raducanu, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal all in action.

Raducanu open on Court Suzanne Lenglen on Wednesday morning while Court Philippe Chatrier will conclude with 13-time champion Nadal, the fifth seed in the men's singles, as he faces home favourite Corentin Moutet.

Meanwhile, defending champion Novak Djokovic must overcome Alex Molcan on Suzanne Lenglen earlier in the day if he is to make headway in his title defence.

In the women's draw, Angelique Kerber opens proceedings on Chatrier against Elsa Jacquemot, and the German will be looking to put the scare that Magdalene Frech gave her in the first round behind her after she was taken the distance by the stubborn Pole.

American youngster Coco Gauff posted pictures of her high school graduation in front of the Eiffel Tower earlier this week, and she faces Alison Van Uytvanck on Simonne Mathieu.

Diane Parry closes play on that court, looking to take confidence after her magnificent win over defending champion Barbora Krejcikova in the opening round.

TOP MATCH - RAMOS-VINOLAS V ALCARAZ

It's the battle of the Spaniards on a great day for Simonne Mathieu ticket holders, as sixth seed and neutral favourite Carlos Alcaraz seeks to follow up his glory in Madrid with another commanding victory at Roland-Garros.

The youngster faces no fool, though: Albert Ramos-Vinolas is experienced, and clay is his best surface. He performed reasonably in all the preparatory tournaments he participated in, making the semi-finals in Estoril and beating Cameron Norrie in Monte Carlo, but he has since lost to Marin Cilic and Tommy Paul in Madrid and Rome respectively.

He's no push-over, but when comparing form, Alcaraz is the hot favourite here.

POTENTIAL UPSET - AUGER-ALIASSIME V UGO CARABELLI

Felix Auger-Aliassime looked nervy in his first-round match as he was taken the distance by Juan Pablo Varillas.

He was fortunate that the Peruvian capitulated when he did, with Auger-Aliassime coming back to record a 2-6 2-6 6-1 6-3 6-3 victory, although the first two sets indicate that he was far from comfortable throughout.

The Argentine Camilo Ugo Carabelli is high on confidence after an impressive performance against Aslan Karatsev, defeating the big-hitting Russian in five with a final set tiebreak win.

With Carabelli on his favoured surface and Auger- Aliassime most definitely not, this is a real banana skin for the Canadian.

ORDER OF PLAY, SINGLES – WEDNESDAY 25 MAY

The first matches start at 10:00 BST, followed by the later ties.

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Angelique KERBER (GER) [21] v Elsa JACQUEMOT (FRA)

Alexander ZVEREV (GER) [3] v Sebastian BAEZ (ARG)

Belinda BENCIC (SUI) [14] v Bianca ANDREESCU (CAN)

Corentin MOUTET (FRA) v Rafael NADAL (ESP) [5]

COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN

Aliaksandra SASNOVICH (---) v Emma RADUCANU (GBR) [12]

Karolina MUCHOVA (CZE) v Maria SAKKARI (GRE) [4]

Novak DJOKOVIC (SRB) [1] vAlex MOLCAN (SVK)

Sebastian KORDA (USA) [27] v Richard GASQUET (FRA)

COURT SIMONNE-MATHIEU

John ISNER (USA) [23] v Gregoire BARRERE (FRA)

Coco GAUFF (USA) [18] v Alison VAN UYTVANCK (BEL)

Albert RAMOS-VINOLAS (ESP) v Carlos ALCARAZ (ESP) [6]

Camila OSORIO (COL) v Diane PARRY (FRA)

COURT 6

Olga DANILOVIC (SRB) v Jil TEICHMANN (SUI)[23]

Cameron NORRIE (GBR)[10] v Jason KUBLER (AUS)

Katerina SINIAKOVA (CZE) v Leylah FERNANDEZ (CAN)[17]

Botic VAN DE ZANDSCHULP (NED)[26] v Fabio FOGNINI (ITA)

COURT 7

Felix AUGER-ALIASSIME (CAN)[9] v Camilo UGO CARABELLI (ARG)

Amanda ANISIMOVA (USA)[27] v Donna VEKIC (CRO)

Jaume MUNAR (ESP) v Diego SCHWARTZMAN (ARG)[15]

Daria SAVILLE (AUS) v Petra KVITOVA (CZE)[32]

COURT 12

Borna GOJO (CRO) v Filip KRAJINOVIC (SRB) (after one doubles match)

Marie BOUZKOVA (CZE) v Elise MERTENS (BEL)[31]

COURT 13

Hugo DELLIEN (BOL) v Karen KHACHANOV (---)[21]

Beatriz HADDAD MAIA (BRA) v Kaia KANEPI (EST)

Brandon NAKASHIMA (USA) v Tallon GRIEKSPOOR (NED)

Magda LINETTE (POL) v Martina TREVISAN (ITA)

COURT 14

Victoria AZARENKA (---)[15] v Andrea PETKOVIC (GER)

Bernabe ZAPATA MIRALLES (ESP) v Taylor FRITZ (USA)[13]

Sorana CIRSTEA (ROU)[26] v Sloane STEPHENS (USA)

Grigor DIMITROV (BUL)[18] v Borna CORIC (CRO)

- - -

