Novak Djokovic said he is trying to channel his son’s “energy” on the court after seven-year-old Stefan won a club tournament on the same day his father clinched the Rome title.

Ad

Addressing reporters after the 6-0 7-6(5) win in Rome, which came after his 1000th career win in the semis , Djokovic opened up about his son’s exploits on the weekend.

Roland-Garros Alcaraz: I’m not afraid to say I’m ready to win a Grand Slam AN HOUR AGO

"My son won the tournament today,” Djokovic said. “A 'sunshine double' today. It's a very small club tournament.

"It was nice to see him playing. The first official tournament or match always stays in your memory very fondly. I really wanted him to enjoy it on the court."

The world No.1 is taking inspiration from his son’s on-court attitude, with the 35-year-old looking to strike the right balance between coaching and ensuring Stefan enjoys playing the sport.

"Obviously we had a chat about the routines and the things he should do," added Djokovic. "You have to speak in their language about things that I feel like it could help him.

Djokovic beats Tsitsipas in Rome to lift 6th Italian Open and 38th Masters title

"He was showing me forehands and backhands, how he's going to move tomorrow, kind of shadowing, playing shadow tennis.

"I try to take that energy, childish energy, and fuel my inner child because I tend to forget about my inner child a lot. Everything is so serious. It's your profession. It's your job."

Djokovic, who also has a four-year-old daughter, Tara, stressed he does not put pressure on Stefan to play, but conceded tennis was in the genes.

Novak Djokovic celebrates with his children Stefan Djokovic and Tara Djokovic Image credit: Getty Images

"I'm not forcing him to play tennis. I never did that. Not a single day have I told him you have to do this,” Djokovic said.

"It's really purely his own desire to step on the court. Of course, I'll be thrilled if he plays tennis.

"He shouldn't feel any of the pressure or expectations yet, even though he's going to because it's part of his family I guess."

Djokovic heads to Roland-Garros as the top men’s seed, with the Serbian out to level the Grand Slam race with Rafael Nadal once more after the Spaniard edged ahead when winning the Australian Open.

- -

Stream the French Open live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Roland-Garros How to watch and stream French Open draw - Who could Djokovic face? 4 HOURS AGO