Novak Djokovic overcame Diego Schwartzman 6-1 6-3 6-2 to progress to the quarter-finals of the French Open.

The defending champion will face 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal in the last eight.

Djokovic eased to the first set and look set for a comfortable afternoon, but Schwartzman looked to have control of the second set after opening up a three-game advantage. However, the world No. 1 reeled off the next six games in succession to give himself a two-set advantage.

Schwartzman held in the second game of the third set to stem the tide, but Djokovic had too much for the Argentine, claiming a further two breaks to seal his place in the next round.

A sharp start from Djokovic sent a message as he held serve after opening with an ace and clever net play, but Schwartzman showed some early resilience, clinching a tough hold from deuce.

The Argentine then clocked up two break points with a fine drop shot but Djokovic survived the scare and crashed down another ace to keep his nose in front.

Schwartzman made a couple of errors and failed to recover as Djokovic claimed his first break after a damaging drop shot and the Serb quickly brought up 4-1 even after a double fault.

Schwartzman appeared to be losing his nerve after committing no fewer than three double faults as Djokovic earned his double break to take total control of the opening set, closing it out in 35 minutes with a hold to love.

The crowd was fully behind Schwartzman as he converted a second break point to take the initiative in the second set.

Errors were becoming more frequent for Djokovic, who was greeted with a mix of boos and cheers as he entered the court and he found himself trailing 3-0 as Schwartzman confidently held to 15 to back up the break.

The top seed quickly regrouped to race through a dominant hold and finally get on the board, and the Serb raised his level, earning a break with a huge forehand winner.

Djokovic had been emotionless up to that point, but after saving two break points to hold, he turned to face the crowd to celebrate wildly.

Now back in his groove, the world No.1 came out all guns blazing, chalking up game after game, breaking his opponent twice on his way to six wins in a row to comfortably see out the set.

Six quickly became seven despite Schwartzman’s stunning return winner making deuce, but the Argentine finally got back on the board to hold only to then send a tame backhand into the net as Djokovic kept him at arm’s length.

Schwartzman was a point away from a break, but the Serb slammed the door shut to deny him the lift he needed, and his pain was compounded as Djokovic made another break of his own.

Djokovic showcased his all-court game with a series of delightful groundstrokes before sealing a convincing hold with a stun volley on the slide to make it 5-2.

He was made to wait for the match thanks to some late resistance from Schwartzman, but Djokovic sealed it in some style, clinically holding to love to win the contest in two hours and 15 minutes.

Speaking to Eurosport in his post-match interview, Djokovic paid tribute to his opponent - and warned his rivals there is more yet to come from him after another impressive display.

“I have plenty of respect for [Diego],” the Serb said. “I think that he’s a great person, on and off the court. He’s a specialist on this surface, and it wasn’t easy out there today.

“I congratulate [Diego] for a great tournament; there [were] plenty of good moments for him [over this last week] and I wish him luck for the rest of the season.

“The conditions were a little bit different to Thursday; there was a little bit more bounce off the court. I think that I did well; I found my serve at the right moments and I’m happy.

“Yes, [I’m on the right track] I fully agree! I’m not finished yet [though].”

