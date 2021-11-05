Serena Williams says she is unsure when she can return to competitive tennis but says her hamstring is ‘better’ after injury.

The former world number one suffered a hamstring tear in the first round of Wimbledon earlier in the season, and the 40-year-old is hoping to be ready for the next campaign.

Williams continues to search for a 24th Grand Slam, and told Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday night that her condition was improving.

“The hamstring is better,” Williams said.

It took a long time. It took forever, but it’s much better now.

Williams explained how and when she suffered the injury.

“I tore it at Wimbledon,” she explained. “I was actually winning and I went for a shot and I heard this noise and I was like ‘oh no’. I felt it but I felt like 'OK, let me just keep trying', but it was bad and I was like, ‘oh man’. I love the grass, it’s something special walking out at Wimbledon, wearing all white and being on the green grass (but) it just wasn’t for me this year.”

It is not yet clear if she will return for the Australian Open in January 2022. Asked by Kimmel if she would be ready for the first Grand Slam of the season she said: “Yeah, I’m definitely…” before trailing off without giving details.

