Alexander Zverev says being expelled from the Mexican Open was the "worst moment of his life".

The Olympic champion had been handed a eight week suspended ban and fined $40,000 (£31,000) for smashing his racquet against the umpire's chair and verbally abused Alessandro Germani during a first round doubles match in Acapulco last month.

On Monday he was guilty of a "major offence" after an ATP review and was issued a further suspended $25,000 (£19,000) fine.

ATP Indian Wells Zverev given eight-week suspended ban for attacking umpire's chair 08/03/2022 AT 08:46

"It still is embarrassing for me now," the world No 3 said.

"Walking around the locker room, it's not a nice feeling. But we all do mistakes. I'm also a human being, and I can guarantee you I will never act this way again in my life. It was definitely the worst moment of my life."

Zverev said he is is working hard to improve his conduct.

"I've been doing work, meditation-wise," he added.

"I think there are stress situations in everyone's life where stuff like this happens. I'm not the first, I won't be the last for something bad to happen on the court.

"I know who I am as a person and this doesn't reflect on me. I have played until 5am the day before - the same day I went back to play doubles.

"I am somebody that gives it his all on the court. I think a lot of top singles players would have maybe come out to the doubles court and if they would have lost the match, they would have been fine with it.

"I would have never physically harmed anyone."

‘We need to punish him accordingly’ – Wilander says Zverev return ‘too soon’

Zverev's suspended ban will be activated if he is fined for unsportsmanlike conduct, or verbal or physical abuse any time between now and February 22 next year.

The suspended punishment from the ATP is a similar one that was handed to Nick Kyrgios in 2019 where the Australian broke two racquets and shouted at the umpire.

"If I do that again, they have every right to ban me - it's as simple as that," Zverev added.

"If I do that again, it means I haven't learnt. I think everybody in life deserves a second chance but if you repeatedly do mistakes it means that you haven't learnt."

