Andy Murray thinks his partnership with Joe Salisbury has the potential to 'do well' at Tokyo 2020 after the British duo pulled off a first-round upset.

Murray was delighted with the statement win and talked up his team's chances of going far in the doubles tournament.

"I think we have the potential to be a really good team, I think the result today showed that," said Murray.

Doubles is always tricky because sometimes the matches can come down to a few points. I think we were well deserved winners today, we created lots of chances, but not every doubles match is like that.

"I think if we keep the same sort of attitude and everything, prepare diligently, I think we've got a chance of doing well. But it's not easy, just because we won that match.

'I still love playing' - Murray on going for third Olympic gold

"We've got a tough match next against a German pair and we'll look forward to that one."

Murray and Salisbury will take on Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in the next round.

As well as playing in the doubles tournament, Murray is also defending his Olympic title in the singles competition.

Murray is the London 2012 and Rio 2016 champion, but has not been picked by many as a faovurite for Tokyo 2020 due to injury and fitness concerns.

Canadian and ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime awaits Murray in the first round of the singles tournament, but the 34-year-old believes the conditions are suited to him.

“I do like the conditions here in terms of how the court plays and everything," he said.

"Obviously not an easy one against Felix but I’ve played well in the practice sets and the practice matches that I’ve had and obviously today was a good one for the confidence.”

