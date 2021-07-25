Two-time Olympic champion Andy Murray has pulled out of the men's singles competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Scot, who won gold at London 2012 and won his opening doubles match with Joe Salisbury on Saturday, was due to face Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in his opening singles match on Sunday.

But his place on the schedule has been taken by Australia's Max Purcell.

Tokyo 2020 Hayward: Murray 'gets' Olympics – how he parked his ego to chase every last thrill 16 HOURS AGO

The reason for the 34-year-old's singles withdrawal is due to a quad strain, but he has confirmed he will play on in the doubles.

"I'm very sad, but the medical staff have advised me against playing in both events," Murray said.

I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the singles and focus on playing doubles with Joe.

"I think we have the potential to be a really good team, I think the result today showed that," Murray said after that match.

"Doubles is always tricky because sometimes the matches come down to a few points and I think we were well-deserved winners today, we created a fair few chances. But not every doubles match is like that.

“I think if we keep the same attitude and prepare diligently, we have a chance of doing well.

"It is not easy, we have a tough match up next against a German pair [Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz] and we’re looking forward to that one."

Britain's Murray and Salisbury fired up after tweener wins big point

Murray is bidding to become the first man to win four Olympic medals since tennis returned to the Games in 1988.

- - -

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+ . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Britain's Murray and Salisbury fired up after tweener wins big point 21 HOURS AGO