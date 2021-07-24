Heather Watson admitted she was bitterly disappointed to go out of the Olympics in the first round of the single's tournament at Tokyo 2020.

Watson was disappointed with the amount of errors she made, especially as the match wore on, and gave a damning verdict on her own performance.

"It definitely wasn't my best tennis but I gave it my best with what I had," said Watson after the match.

It just wasn't enough. There were too many unforced errors that came and went in waves. I am just very disappointed with the outcome.

"I did everything I could to prepare right and I literally could not have done any more. I felt really good going out there."

Watson had forced a tie-break after a close first set, but appeared to unravel as she tired in the second set.

Tempertures are soaring in Tokyo and both Watson and Friedsam made repeated use of the icebags and cool towels throughout the match.

Watson was asked if the weather affected her performance and said the match came down to a war of fitness.

“It was the same for both players but it did change the game a little," she said.

It became a fitness contest, but it was the same for both and I don’t mind the heat so I was prepared.

Watson was Team GB's only female representative in tennis at Tokyo 2020 after Johanna Konta was forced to withdraw having contracted Covid-19 before Wimbledon.

But the 29-year-old insisted she was eager to take part in the doubles tournament, if she can find a partner.

“I think 100 per cent I will try to sign up with someone. I am guessing I will have more chance to get in ranking-wise with Joe Salisbury and so fingers crossed we get the chance to play," she said.

“I always seem to play well on the doubles court. I feel like I am a team player and I like volleying a lot and that brings it out in my game.”

The British duo knocked out number two seeds Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert in an impressive performance despite being labelled as big underdogs for the match.

