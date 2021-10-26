Emma Raducanu won her round of 32 match at the Transylvania Open against Polona Hercog 4-6 7-5 6-1.

Raducanu was in action after her victory at the US Open which cemented her rise into the professional game after her fourth-round Wimbledon exit.

Ad

After looking like she would cruise to a simple victory, Hercog broke back to 4-3 to give her 18-year-old rival the chance to test her nerves on her way to her first tour victory.

WTA Cluj-Napoca Raducanu: Be a little patient with me 12 HOURS AGO

The Slovenian then rallied to challenge for two set points at 5-4 to win the first, winning five sets in a row as the number 124 gave herself a great chance of victory.

The second set saw the pair exchange games, all the way to 3-3 as Raducanu struggled to find her best form, with the set then poised at 5-5.

Serving at a vital moment, Raducanu moved to an advantage, before taking it to 6-5 and forcing a win in the second set to tee up a decisive third.

She then raced into a 3-0 lead in the following set and appeared to be closing in on victory, with some late resistance preventing a bagel.

Raducanu will face Ana Bogdan in the second round on Thursday.

ATP Vienna Murray beats world No.10 Hurkacz to reach Vienna Open second round YESTERDAY AT 17:00