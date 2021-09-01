Dan Evans is into round three of the US Open after overcoming American Marcos Giron in four sets.

The British No 1 came through 6-4 7-6 2-6 6-3 in a rain-interrupted match to reach the third round for the fourth time in his career. He is yet to make it past the third round in New York.

He will face Alexei Popyrin next after the Australian received a walkover following the retirement of Grigor Dimitrov in the third set of their encounter.

Evans took the first set with a single break but was pushed all the way by Giron in the second, eventually taking it on a tiebreak.

Evans faced a scare in the third as his opponent threatened a fightback, winning 6-2. However, the 24th seed battled back to claim the fourth and advance to the next round.

Evans is the last remaining British male in the draw after Andy Murray and Cameron Norrie both lost on Monday.

The only Brit left in the women's draw is teenager Emma Raducanu, who faces Zhang Shuai - ranked 49th in the world - in her second-round match on Thursday.

