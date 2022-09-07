2022 US Open live: Frances Tiafoe aims to back up win over Rafael Nadal and keep the American dream alive against Andrey Rublev
A. Rublev vs F. Tiafoe | US Open
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 07.09.2022 | Arthur Ashe Stadium
Live
In Progress
A. Rublev (9)
2
F. Tiafoe (22)
1
19.18
RUBLEV 2-1 TIAFOE
Frances will be disappointed. He rushes to a 0-30 lead with a clinical smash and a crisp backhand winner but can’t make any impact from there. He has a look at a second serve at 30-30 but hooks a backhand return into the net and the Russian gets out of dodge once more.
19.15
RUBLEV 1-1 TIAFOE
Tiafoe almost unravels at 40-0 up when a double fault and an overcooked forehand pique Rublev’s interest.
That’s duly flattened though as Tiafoe forces the misfire from his opponent in the ensuing point to get on the board.
19.10
RUBLEV 1-0 TIAFOE
Tiafoe has an early half chance with a forehand at 30-30 but sees it clip the net cord and fly into the tramlines.
The American the blows and backhand and Rublev escapes after a nervy start.
19.05
ROOF CLOSURE
A slight delay as the decision is made to close the roof before the action gets up and running.
Tiafoe left court briefly while Rublev decided to throw down a few extra serves.
19.00
SHOW TIME!
The players are on court.
Tiafoe's reception was fabulous while Rublev's was more lukewarm. There's no real surprise there, everyone is expecting the American crowd to be right behind their man.
18.55
DID YOU KNOW?
Tiafoe is hoping to become the first American man to reach the US Open semi finals since Andy Roddick was a runner-up back in 2006.
18.50
H2H
This will be the third meeting between the players with the match-up currently tied at 1-1.
Rublev won in straight sets at Indian Wells earlier this year, but Tiafoe came out on top in a five-set thriller at this very tournament last year.
18.45
GOOD EVENING!
Hello and welcome to LIVE updates of the 2022 US Open quarter final between Frances Tiafoe and Andrey Rublev.
Can the American follow up his famous success over 22-time major winner Rafael Nadal? Or will the Russian No.9 seed quieten the home support and reach his maiden major semi final?
The players are due out on Arthur Ashe Stadium court shortly.
