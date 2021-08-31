Join us again for Day 3

GAME, SET AND MATCH! – BARTY 6-1 7-6 ZVONAREVA

The world number one comes through a topsy-turvy tie break, saving set point, before taking it 9-7 on her second match point. It was a much tougher test in that second set but the Aussie ultimately found a way to clinch a straight sets victory in one hour and 28 minutes.

TB LATEST

It’s 6-6 and on we go! Barty nails an ace and a beast of a backhand down the line to lead 5-3 but is pegged back to 5-5. The Aussie snares a first match point but is outlasted by her opponent. Vera is still alive in this match!

TB LATEST

It’s 3-3 at the change of ends. Still finely poised with both players exchanging mini breaks.

BARTY 6-1 6-6 ZVONAREVA

Where was that in Game 10? Barty marauds to a hold to 15 and takes us into the breaker.

BARTY 6-1 5-6 ZVONAREVA

The plot thickens. Barty looks to reassert her authority at 15-30 but the Russian is having none of it. She goes toe-to-toe in the crosscourt forehand exchanges and ends up coming out on top. A timely big serve clinches the game and guarantees her the minimum of a tie break. From serving for the match just moments ago, Barty must now hold to stay in the set.

BREAK! – BARTY 6-1 5-5 ZVONAREVA

That wasn’t in the script! Barty double faults and throws in a trio of unforced errors to cough up the break at a terrible time. Zvonareva didn’t have to do much but now has a lifeline in the contest.

BARTY 6-1 5-4 ZVONAREVA

Vera does her job by rolling through a comfortable hold and leaving Ash to think about her service game to come during the sit-down.

BARTY 6-1 5-3 ZVONAREVA

It's close, but not close enough for Vera. She’s made life uncomfortable for Ash in this second set but not made the breakthrough on the key points often enough. It’s a case in point here as Barty finds her best tennis from 30-30 to back u the break and move within a game of victory.

BREAK! – BARTY 6-1 4-3 ZVONAREVA

The world number one unloads a delicious crosscourt forehand at a key moment to snatch the break after an almighty tussle from deuce. Cue a clenched fist and eye contact with her team. She’s eager to get this done in two.

Ashleigh Barty Image credit: Getty Images

BARTY 6-1 3-3 ZVONAREVA

The delay seems to have helped Barty. She returns to the court and looks re-energised as she moves level with a solid hold.

DRAMA ON ARTHUR ASHE!

The umpire announces that the Electric Line Calling system has a fault and that play will have to be halted while the issue is resolved.

BARTY 6-1 2-3 ZVONAREVA

The first serve has hit a sudden upward trajectory for the Russian 36-year-old in Set 2. She’s the player with momentum right now.

BREAK! – BARTY 6-1 2-2 ZVONAREVA

That is more like it Vera. This time she refuses to allow Barty to race away from her and conjures up a smart return game to break right back.

GAME, SET AND MATCH! – RADUCANU 6-2 6-3 VOEGELE

It’s rollercoaster finale as Emma sees six match points go begging and saves a BP before finally serving it out at the seventh time of asking to charge into round two with a straight sets win on debut in the US Open main draw. She was just too strong for the experienced Swiss player and prevails in one hour and 18 minutes.

BREAK! – BARTY 6-1 2-1 ZVONAREVA

Barty holds and then turns on the after burners when she senses a chance to break from deuce. The Aussie has a knack for pouncing in those situations and deals a real blow to her opponent who was starting to look much more competitive.

BARTY 6-1 0-1 ZVONAREVA

That’s better from Zvonareva. She makes a much better start to this set as she presses the reset button and tells herself: ‘the match starts here…’ We will see, of course.

BREAK! – RADUCANU 6-2 5-3 VOEGELE

Boom! Raducanu has the bit between her teeth and refuses to let go. Voegele thinks she’s done enough from deuce but not this time. Emma punches the air as she makes the breakthrough and will now serve for a spot in the second round.

SET! – BARTY 6-1 ZVONAREVA

The top seed lives up to the billing with a comprehensive first-set display. She clinches it from deuce on her second set point after fending off two break points. She hit 13 winners along the way to take control of the match in just 24 minutes on court.

RADUCANU 6-2 4-3 VOEGELE

Emma keeps her nose in front. She’s been the dominant player for most of the encounter but Voegele is keeping the scoreline close in the Set. The Brit will be eager to get this done in straights.

BREAK! – BARTY 5-1 ZVONAREVA

This beginning to run away from Zvonareva. She’s being outplayed in all departments and anther break leaves Barty serving for the opener in double-quick time.

RADUCANU 6-2 3-3 VOEGELE

That’s resilient work from the Swiss. She sees a 40-0 lead evaporate and is left scrapping hard from then on. Raducanu earns a BP from deuce but can’t convert. Voegele continues to dig deep and just about wriggles through to level.

RADUCANU 6-2 3-2 VOEGELE

Once again Emma overcomes an early dip in the set to snatch back that scoreboard advantage. She looks authoritative and has full belief in her game-plan.

Emma Raducanu Image credit: Getty Images

BREAK! – RADUCANU 6-2 2-2 VOEGELE

The Swiss world No.128’s momentum is halted in emphatic fashion at just two games. Raducanu’s big-hitting style red-lines again and she breaks right back, crunching the forehand to devastating effect.

BREAK! – RADUCANU 6-2 1-2 VOEGELE

A sudden twist or simply another blip? Raducanu’s service game malfunctions and she’s broken to love.

RADUCANU 6-2 1-1 VOEGELE

Respite. Stefanie stops the rot at six games. Emma rattles a backhand into the net and the Swiss gets on the board with a game to 15.

RADUCANU 6-2 1-0 VOEGELE

Rapid. Emma clenches her fist to acknowledge another confident hold. Voegele looks rather beleaguered. She’ll have heard the buzz around the teenager but now she’s seeing first hand what all the fuss is about.

SET! – RADUCANU 6-2 VOEGELE

What a way to finish. Raducanu lashes a sumptuous return winner to break again and take the set in 27 minutes. The teenager just charged through the gears after shrugging off that early break.

RADUCANU 5-2 VOEGELE

An ace down the T helps Raducanu along as she consolidates her break with a hold to 30. This has been an exciting 26 minutes from the Brit so far.

BREAK! – RADUCANU 4-2 VOEGELE

It keeps getting better for Emma. She makes it three games on the spin with another break and looks to have the measure of her opponent right now.

RADUCANU 3-2 VOEGELE

It’s a mini purple patch as Emma roars through a love hold to nudge the board in her favour. That explosive shot-making is already proving to be a hit with the crowd.

GAME, SET AND MATCH! – ZVEREV 6-4 7-5 6-2 QUERREY

That’s it! Zverev chalks up a 12th match unbeaten as he serves out to love and seals victory with a sweeping crosscourt backhand. Last year’s finalist gets the job done in one hour and 39 minutes and will meet Ramos-Vinolas or Pouille in round two.

BREAK! – RADUCANU 2-2 VOEGELE

What a response. Emma comes storming straight back and breaks to love. Very impressive from the 18-year-old ranked 150 in the world.

BREAK! – RADUCANU 1-2 VOEGELE

After looking purposeful and efficient in the early exchanges the Brit suddenly has a wobble. The 31-year-old Swiss senses her opportunity and strikes first blood with a break to 15.

ZVEREV 6-4 7-5 5-2 QUERREY

That’s dogged stuff from Big Sam as he refuses to hand his opponent the win via a breadstick. He saves match point from deuce and manages to stand firm to pose the serve-out question.

RADUCANU 1-1 VOEGELE

The Brit continues to play the more aggressive tennis but is playing catch up throughout the game. She can’t quite up the ante at deuce and Vogele will be relieved to come through an tricky early examination.

ZVEREV 6-4 7-5 5-1 QUERREY

Sascha backs up the double break and is now just the one game away from a safe passage into the next round.

BREAK! – ZVEREV 6-4 7-5 4-1 QUERREY

It’s all over bar the shouting. Querrey’s arm seems to know it too as his service game has fallen below its lofty standards now. Zverev pushes to deuce and the American can’t power his way out of trouble this time. It’s a double break and the No.4 seed is on the march!

RADUCANU 1-0 VOEGELE

That’s sharp work from Emma. She look to go on the front foot from the off and doesn’t let an opening point forehand into the net ruffle her feathers. She dictates and dominates the next four points and kicks off her main draw bow at the US Open with a commanding hold.

ZVEREV 6-4 7-5 3-1 QUERREY

It’s so assured from Zverev. This could have been a really tricky first round encounter given the pace on the court and Querrey’s desire to put on a show in his home Slam. It’s not been the case so far though. The German has been super steady.

BREAK! – ZVEREV 6-4 7-5 2-1 QUERREY

It’s looking bleak for Sam now. Zverev pounces early this time around and is now two sets and a break to the good. Suddenly the world No.78 will be feeling his 33 years despite a match packed with short points.

ZVEREV 6-4 7-5 1-1 QUERREY

No surprises at the start of Set 3 as both players motor through a hold apiece.

Youth v Experience

Raducanu may be the younger of the two players but she has already gone further at a major. She reached the Wimbledon fourth round earlier this year while the 31-year-old Voegele’s best effort was a run to the third round at the French Open in 2013. A win today would see her reach the US Open second round for only the second time (as well as in 2009).

Opelka wins on Court 17 - GB's Raducanu up next

GB’s teen starlet, Emma Raducanu thought she was going to take on Australian Open finalist and No.13 seed Jennifer Brady until the American withdrew with a knee injury. That means the 18-year-old will meet Swiss lucky loser, Stefanie Voegele instead.

SET! – ZVEREV 6-4 7-5 QUERREY

Déjà vu indeed. Zverev serves it out to 15 and is one set away from the second round.

BREAK! – ZVEREV 6-4 6-5 QUERREY

It’s not a Game 9 wobble – but Game 11 this time. Querrey throws in another horror show on serve at the business end of the set. It’s a complete anomaly in the context of the rest of his serving stats, but it’s very costly in terms of the match. He coughs up two break points and gift wraps the break to his opponent with an untimely double fault.

ZVEREV 6-4 5-5 QUERREY

Zverev doesn’t show any signs of pressure as he marauds to a hold to 15. The tie break looms larger on the horizon…

ZVEREV 6-4 4-5 QUERREY

Zverev miss-hits a spectacular winner into the corner and apologies – though he’s not really sorry! Querrey responds with some clever serving to wriggle out of dodge and avoid a similar blow that cost him the opener. Instead, the pressure is on AZ to serve to stay in it.

ZVEREV 6-4 4-4 QUERREY

The serving procession continues. It’s a love hold. Will we have another twist a la set one? Or are we heading towards a tie break?

ZVEREV 6-4 3-4 QUERREY

Rapid. Querrey moves up to 10 aces as we enter the business end of the set.

ZVEREV 6-4 3-3 QUERREY

Zverev is finally put under some form of pressure at 15-30 but follows up a sizzling crosscourt forehand with a tricky, low volley into the open court. The door is then slammed firmly shut and we remain on serve.

ZVEREV 6-4 2-3 QUERREY

That’s a fine hold and a much-needed moment of jeopardy in this match. Querrey faces up to double breakpoint but finds a big serve and a delightful volley to stave them off. The rest of the script you know. Big serves = game Querrey.

ZVEREV 6-4 2-2 QUERREY

We remain on serve as Querrey continues to struggle to carve out openings on the German’s serve.

ZVEREV 6-4 1-2 QUERREY

Big Sam is fully aware that his serve is his biggest weapon and with the cushion of a 30-0 lead slams down a huge second serve to snare the point. He tries it again seconds later but coughs up the double fault. It matters little as he eases to the hold soon after.

ZVEREV 6-4 1-1 QUERREY

Too good. Zverev follows suit as he drops just the one point on his way to getting on the board. It's been a close match but AZ has looked in control without hitting anywhere near top gear.

ZVEREV 6-4 0-1 QUERREY

The American veteran gets back to basics on serve and charges through a hold to 15. It's one of those matches where chances are at a premium so focus and being ready to seize the opportunity are crucial to succeeding.

SET! - ZVEREV 6-4 QUERREY

The No.4 seed is just too solid as he concludes a 32-minute opener with his fifth ace of the match on his second set point. Querrey will rue that Game 9 collapse as he’d gone very much toe-to-toe with the German until that point.

BREAK! - ZVEREV 5-4 QUERREY

Ouch. Querrey’s first serve goes AWOL and he literally implodes. Zverev just needs to stay steady as the American pretty much hands him a break to love. Sascha will now serve for the set.

ZVEREV 4-4 QUERREY

Zverev’s trademark backhand down the line arrows beyond Querrey’s defences and sets the Olympic champion up for another routine hold.

ZVEREV 3-4 QUERREY

Big Sam nudges the ace counter up to five and breezes through another impressive service game. It’s not a match for rally-purists that’s for sure. Neither player blinking so far.

ZVEREV 3-3 QUERREY

An ace, an overhead smash and some neat volleying ease the German through without anything to be too concerned about. With the serve so dominant neither player have been overworked as of yet.

ZVEREV 2-3 QUERREY

Woof! What a beast of a forehand from Querrey. He just felt that one and unloaded a ferocious winner that clipped the baseline. Not a bad way to seal the hold after being pressed to deuce.

ZVEREV 2-2 QUERREY

Sascha shrugs off the sting of a pair of Querrey backhand winners to land that big serve and ease level from 30-30.

ZVEREV 1-2 QUERREY

If you were expecting a bit of a serve-a-thon here, then you’d be on the money so far. Querrey’s made a career out of picking up cheap holds with that serve and it’s flowing rather nicely now.

ZVEREV 1-1 QUERREY

In contrast, Zverev blitzes his way through a quick-fire love with all of the confidence of a man who has had a pretty spectacular summer so far.

ZVEREV 0-1 QUERREY

Big Sam has to rally hard almost immediately as he leans heavily on a succession of big first serves to edge the game after trailing 0-30.

First winner on Day 2...

Ajla Tomljanovic defeats Katie Volynets 6-3, 6-1 to book a spot in round 2.

Can Zverev go one better than 2020?

Zverev followed up his Olympic Gold in Tokyo by lifting the Masters title in Cincinnati. It was the perfect preparation for a man who was the runner-up at the US Open last year. He said: “It has been a pretty incredible month for me. I hope I continue this wave here in New York and we'll see how it goes.”

H2H: Sascha v Sam

Zverev leads the match-up 2-0 having won 6-4 6-4 in the 2017 Laver Cup before claiming a 7-6 6-2 victory in the Beijing quarter finals in 2019.

Alexander Zverev beats Sam Querrey and reaches semi final Image credit: Eurosport

Day 2 action? Let's go!

It's 16.00 BST which can only mean one thing - we've got more round one encounters coming your way.

We'll be focusing on the Olympic champion, Alexander Zverev against American veteran Sam Querrey from 17.00 BST as they lock horns in the first match on court at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

World No.1 Ash Barty follows that encounter on Flushing Meadows' showpiece court as she takes on Russia's Vera Zvonareva.

Elsewhere, GB starlet Emma Raducanu is up second on Court 17 as she meets Switzerland's Stefanie Vögele.

In the meantime, we'll keep tabs on what's happening around the grounds.

Welcome!

What a start at Flushing Meadows!

Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas served up a thriller laced with controversy, with the Greek third seed outlasting the former world number one in five sets. And it's fair to say the Brit has taken it well...

Anyway, the show must go on. And with Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty in action, we may be in for more drama...

Top Match

After his loss and meltdown at the Olympics - and subsequent absence to regroup and recharge the batteries - all eyes will be on Djokovic. The number one seed is the tournament favourite and Holger Rune is unlikely to pose any threat on Arthur Ashe, but it will be interested to see what shape Djokovic is in.

Potential Upset

We originally had Britain’s Emma Raducanu down for a giant-killing after her run to the fourth round at Wimbledon, but she was handed a big boost after opponent Jennifer Brady, the runner-up at this year's Australian Open, withdrew. She will face lucky loser Stefanie Voegele instead and has a great shout of progressing.

So if you want a big upset, keep an eye on Caty McNally instead. The 19-year-old American faces fourth seed and perennial underachiever Karolina Pliskova on Louis Armstrong and should have plenty of home support.

Brit Watch

Raducanu will command plenty of attention, but she is joined in action on Tuesday by Katie Boulter. The world number 190 battled through qualifying, twice going to three sets, so will have game time in her legs when she takes on world number 52 Liudmila Samsonova on Court 9.

Next-Gen Watch

There’s plenty of talk of a changing of the guard, with the baton on the brink of being passed from Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic to the likes of Zverez, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas. There are other players bubbling under the surface, and two of those get their quests underway on Tuesday. Australia’s Alex de Minaur has yet to make it beyond the fourth round at a major, but his best run has been in New York and he takes on another young talent in Taylor Fritz of USA. In the late match on Armstrong, things could get noisy.

