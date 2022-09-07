2022 US Open quarter final live: Aryna Sabalenka faces Karolina Pliskova
K. Plíšková vs A. Sabalenka | US Open
Women's Singles | Quarter-final | 07.09.2022 | Arthur Ashe Stadium
Completed
K. Plíšková (22)
1
64
A. Sabalenka (6)
6
77
18.38
18.36
GAME, SET AND MATCH! – PLISKOVA 1-6 6-7 SABALENKA
Sabalenka books her spot in a second straight US Open semi final on her second match point courtesy of a 7-4 triumph in the tie-break.
The Belarusian was red-hot in the opener and remained the more purposeful player in a much more even second.
She prevails in one hour and 21 minutes and will meet Pegula or Swiatek in the last four.
18.31
TIE-BREAK LATEST – SABALENKA IN CHARGE
Sabalenka lays down the gauntlet with some serious power-hitting to move 2-0 up. The No.6 seed can’t maintain it though and a miscue on the backhand is followed by an untimely double fault.
Pliskova can't find the shot she needs and a stray backhand sees Aryna lead 4-2 at the change of ends.
18.27
PLISKOVA 1-6 6-6 SABALENKA
Pliskova handles the heat at 30-30 with some stubbornly slid tennis. On we go, into the breaker!
18.23
PLISKOVA 1-6 5-6 SABALENKA
Are we heading at full pace towards a tie break?
Sabalenka guarantees herself a spot in it with another excellent hold. The Belarusian’s serving has been so solid so far today.
18.20
PLISKOVA 1-6 5-5 SABALENKA
Karolina’s defiance continues. Sabalenka doesn’t get a look-in as the Czech charges to a love hold. Still anyone’s set despite the No.6 seed being largely dominant in the match.
18.15
PLISKOVA 1-6 4-5 SABALENKA
Aryna comes under some rare pressure at deuce but comes up with some magic to provide some serious scoreboard pressure.
The No.6 seed fires down a superb body serve before edging the game with an even better low backhand up the line to redirect Pliskova’s sizzling return.
18.09
PLISKOVA 1-6 4-4 SABALENKA
Pliskova is not ready to give up on her US Open dream just yet. The Czech mirrors her opponent in fighting back from 0-30, only to face a break point when Sabalenka gives a second serve the treatment.
An excellent 1-2 punch from down low fends it off before a wrong-footing forehand puts her in control to square the set once more.
18.05
PLISKOVA 1-6 3-4 SABALENKA
Clutch work from Aryna. She slams the door shut from 0-30 down as Pliskova’s hopes that her moment has arrived are quashed.
18.02
PLISKOVA 1-6 3-3 SABALENKA
Pliskova has gone back to basics by focusing on her serving and steadying the ship by running through the routines to avoid being broken cheaply.
It’s worked a treat so far in this set, but can she use the platform she’s created to spring forward and begin to make a mark on her opponents’ serve?
17.59
PLISKOVA 1-6 2-3 SABALENKA
Three more aces and a crisp forehand winner to finish – there’s not much you can do about that. Pliskova shrugs and gets ready to serve again as Sabalenka continues to lead the way.
17.55
PLISKOVA 1-6 2-2 SABALENKA
Pliskova is treated to some encouraging applause from the crowd on Ashe. She hangs on to a hold to 30 to level matters. It’s already an improvement on the opening set and she’ll need to keep raising it if she’s to turn the tide against an in-form Aryna.
17.52
PLISKOVA 1-6 1-2 SABALENKA
Of course, the problem for Karolina is that Sabalenka is also playing supreme tennis. The Belarusian motors through her own perfect hold to keep her nose in front.
17.49
PLISKOVA 1-6 1-1 SABALENKA
Rapid.
If Pliskova can keep her serving mojo flowing this match could yet get interesting. She chalks up a clean hold and her best of the match so far to suggest she has finally got her head right.
17.47
PLISKOVA 1-6 0-1 SABALENKA
Aryna shrugs off an unfortunate net cord at 40-15 by flashing down her third ace of the day to maintain her momentum early in Set 2.
17.42
SET! - PLISKOVA 1-6 SABALENKA
On the charge! Sabalenka rattles her 10th winner of the match via a forehand return to clinch a one-sided 28-minute opener on her third set point. Pliskova just hasn’t turned up yet with one winner to a massive 15 unforced errors. That just won’t get it done!
17.38
PLISKOVA 1-5 SABALENKA
This has been a quiet, business-like performance by Sabalenka’s standards. There have been no dramatic gestures or agitated chatter at her box.
There’s no need for it at present as she breezes to an easy love hold.
17.33
PLISKOVA 1-4 SABALENKA
Good afternoon to Pliskova’s first serve which has just entered the stadium!
The Czech finally gets her engine running with an ace and a run of powerhouse serves to ease on to the board.
17.31
PLISKOVA 0-4 SABALENKA
That’s more like it. Sabalenka plays with the freedom of someone with a double break, booming a trio of winners before concluding the hold with a tidy ace.