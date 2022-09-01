Nick Kyrgios was given a code violation after spitting at his own player’s box during his four-set win over Benjamin Bonzi in the US Open second round – an act branded “disgraceful” by Eurosport commentator Matt Chilton.

Kyrgios was leading two sets to love on Louis Armstrong Stadium when, after dropping serve for 4-5 in the third, he inexplicably spat in the direction of his own team.

“Oh no, that’s terrible behaviour. Terrible, terrible behaviour from Kyrgios. I’m a big fan but that was…” said Chilton, who was cut-off as Kyrgios began one of his infamous tirades.

WARNING: Strong language in below tweet

“Go home if you’re not going to f***ing support me, bro,” bellowed Kyrgios at his box.

Unsurprisingly, Kyrgios was pulled up by the umpire for unsportsmanlike conduct.

“Sometimes he just goes one step too far,” picked up Chilton.

“That unfortunately was caught right on the camera that was watching him walk off. He spat towards the direction of his team. And that was disgraceful.”

Kyrgios was not quite done as he began chuntering again: “You’re not a f***ing spectator. You’re not a spectator.”

Despite losing the third set, Kyrgios steadied to grab the fourth and complete a 7-6(3) 6-4 4-6 6-4 win over his French opponent. He will face American J.J. Wolf in the third round.

Kyrgios was not asked about the spitting incident during his post-match press conference, but said he was hoping to reward his team’s hard work with a deep run in New York.

“I just don't want to let people down. I feel like I'm representing so many people. I know how much work goes into it with my team, there's a lot of people supporting me,” he said.

“I feel like this is probably the most pressure I've had on myself. I know that I'm capable of going to a Slam final now and I really want to achieve. I want to bring my team with me. I want to do it together.

“I'm definitely a perfectionist on the court. I feel like I can play like four or five great points, then I play one point and I'm going nuts. It's OK, I don't know. It's hard.

“I want to have success with certain people. I want to do it. That's probably why I'm having such high expectations and standards.”

