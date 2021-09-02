Andy Murray has had another sly dig at Stefanos Tsitsipas on social media after the Greek had another lengthy bathroom break during his four sets victory over Adrian Mannarino on Wednesday evening.

After losing the third set to the Frenchman, Tsitsipas left the court inside Arthur Ashe Stadium for over seven minutes to take a comfort break and was booed by the crowd in attendance

Murray criticised the world number three on Monday for having a break which lasted eight minutes in their first-round clash during their five-set marathon . There is currently not a fixed time limit for a toilet break.

Murray tweeted after the match on Monday suggesting it takes longer for Tsitsipas to take a toilet break than it is to fly to space.

And following Tsitsipas’ continued toilet-related antics against Mannarino on Wednesday, the former world number one has made another cheeky comment about the 23-year-old on social media.

He wrote on Twitter: “Did anything interesting happen overnight @usopen?”

Affected by the criticism, Tsitsipas attempted to hit back at Murray in his press conference, referring to the former British number one's extended toilet break before the fifth set in his 2012 US Open final win against Novak Djokovic.

When Tsitsipas was told that Murray’s break took less than three minutes, he replied: “OK. So three minutes more makes a difference?”

