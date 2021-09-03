Second-seed Daniil Medvedev reached the fourth round of the US Open with a 6-0 6-4 6-3 win over Pablo Andujar.

The Russian sent down nine aces with Spaniard Andujar offering nothing in return, and he also committed eight double faults to Medvedev’s single error on his serve.

Medvedev also secured seven break points as he progressed into the next round at Flushing Meadows.

Earlier in the day Peter Gojowczyk defeated Henri Laaksonen, with the German coming from a set down to defeat his Swiss rival 3-6 6-3 6-1 6-4.

Gojowczyk was off his game in the early stages with Laaksonen breaking his rival and looking favourite to win, only for him to rally to win three consecutive sets.

