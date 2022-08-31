Andy Murray has said that tennis still makes him happy despite his injury struggles, but regrets he did not enjoy his early career success enough.

Murray reached world No. 1 in 2016 and has won three Grand Slam titles - Wimbledon twice and the US Open once - plus two Olympic gold medals.

But as he challenged for more major titles along with the Big Three of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, he was the first of the four to be struck by chronic injury problems.

Murray was taken out of the game for the best part of three years by a hip replacement that then seemed to cause recurrent niggles and injuries. Over the last couple of years he has struggled to challenge for major honours and there has been speculation he will soon retire.

However in an interview with the Metro , he seems content to stay on the circuit.

Asked if tennis was still fulfilling him, he said: “Yeah, it does. There were certainly times in my early twenties when I didn’t enjoy it as much as I should have done – there are a lot of things that go into high-level sport.

“When you are young you are thrust into the spotlight and some are better at handling it than others. I find it quite challenging.”

Murray produced an impressive display to beat 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo in the first round of the US Open.

He faces American Emilio Nava next, having not made it past the second round since making the quarter-finals in 2016.

Asked about his ambitions before he retires, Murray added: "There are lots of small goals. I’ve won 46 tournaments as a pro and I’d like to get to 50.

"I’ve had 700-and-something career wins and I’d like to win 800. And I’d like to be competing in the latter stages of the Grand Slams."

