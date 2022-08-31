Rafael Nadal was involved in a testy exchange with a journalist after it was put to him that he receives preferential treatment from umpires.

The incident came after the Spaniard roared back from a set down to beat Australia’s Rinky Hijikata in the first round of the US Open, eventually sealing a 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-3 win to progress to round two where he will face Fabio Fognini.

A delighted Nadal said in his on-court interview that he was “super happy” to return to Flushing Meadows, but his post-match press conference was a more tense affair.

The exchange in question was framed around analysis from John McEnroe, who, it was put to Nadal, said that the Spaniard does not follow the 25-second serve clock rule. McEnroe has previously had his say after Nadal got a time violation for taking too long over his serves against Novak Djokovic at the French Open.

The 36-year-old bristled at the suggestion.

The exchange went as follows, as per the US Open:

Question: During the past Grand Slam tournaments, some commentators have been criticising you about the fact that you are not obeying the serve clock rule. John McEnroe has been pointing this out.

Nadal: Can you say again? Criticise what?

Question: You have not been following the serve clock rule. There is 25 seconds to serve. John McEnroe has been pointing out you are not following that rule. It seems like the umpires are not enforcing the rule in your case. My question is, do you think it leaves some kind of a shadow to your otherwise excellent legacy? It seems like there are different rules for Rafael Nadal than there are for everybody else.

Nadal: (Laughs). Yeah, I think it's a joke. I went through a lot of warnings during my tennis career. Never for breaking a racquet, never for doing a mess on court. But, yes, for the time clock. I have a problem that I am sweating a lot. When you are playing during these very humid conditions, [it is the] biggest problem today, that is we don't have the ballboys bringing the towel to you for the last couple of years. You have to go to the farthest place of the court to take the towel.The problem for players like me that am sweating that much, you know when you go to pick up the towel, you are going to be in trouble with the time. So I am not going very often. I don't think I have a different treatment from the umpires at all.

Question: Just because you are sweating a lot, there should be a different rule for you?

Nadal: I never said that. I am following the rules. If I am having more than 25 seconds, I receive a warning every single time. If not, check the clock.

Question: Thank you for answering.

Nadal: I don't think I'm receiving a different treatment at all. I don't understand why John can say that on the TV. But I am going to have a chat with him later (smiling).

