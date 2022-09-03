Holger Rune was unhappy with Cameron Norrie, accusing the Brit of taking too long to serve during their third round match on Saturday.

But at 5-4 down in the second set, Rune was unhappy with the length of time it took Norrie to serve.

The 26-year-old had to catch the ball and repeat his service motion several times when the wind blew as he tossed it in the air, but he managed to stay within the 25-second shot clock time. However, Rune was not impressed.

"Are you kidding me?" the 19-year-old shouted to the umpire.

"Just before the time runs out, he serves, every time."

The umpire did not issue Norrie a warning, compelling Rune to add: "You really think he's not doing it on purpose?"

The world No. 9 did not appear to be bothered by Rune's protests and won the second set on his third set point.

Norrie said in his press conference afterwards that it was not his intention to waste teime and that he felt it was "even better for" Rune to take his time to serve.

"No, I was not doing it on purpose," he said.

"I think it's even better for him. I'm struggling with a ball toss a couple of times, and I think - I didn't hear what he said - but I think it was the fact that if I throw the ball toss up, the ref was maybe stopping the clock, the time clock.

"I don't know. I think it can be annoying to return, but wasn't too bad. It was a couple times, and I would say even better for him. I was not doing it on purpose."

When Norrie was asked if he noticed Rune complaining about his serving, he replied: "I think it was just the once. He said something once, and it was no more, so I wasn't too worried.

"It was a couple times I did it. But, yeah, no biggie."

