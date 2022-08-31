Coco Gauff reached the third round of the US Open after a hard-fought 6-2 7-6(4) win over Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse on Arthur Ashe.

The 2022 French Open finalist fought hard to overcome Ruse after taking the first set in just 35 minutes.

Gauff was broken in the third and seventh games of the second set and faced two set points, but she broke back both times before sealing the win in the tie-break.

"I was just telling myself to hit the ball over the net," said Gauff, who will play No. 20 seed Madison Keys in an all-American battle in the third round.

"I was missing a lot at the net today. I was just thinking 'hit higher than you think'. I knew from playing her at Wimbledon that she wasn't going to be an easy task today.

"I've been coming to the US Open for years. I remember watching Venus and Serena her and now I'm playing here. I always wanted to win on Arthur Ashe."

Gauff had failed to make it past the second round in her last two US Open appearances, but she made a good start against Ruse as she broke in the fourth game.

Ruse threatened an immediate response, but Gauff fended off two break points to move 4-1 ahead. A break to love sealed the set for Gauff, who looked in control of the contest.

Gauff reeled off another love game to start the second set – this time on serve – but was broken in her next service game.

Although the American hit straight back, Ruse stuck with her and managed to earn another break to move 5-3 ahead.

She was 40-15 up as she served for the set but wasn’t able to close it out.

Gauff levelled at 5-5 and then came out on top in the tie-breaker to reach the third round.

Keys was pushed even closer by Camila Giorgi as she fought back from 5-2 down in the deciding set before coming through in a tie-break.

The 20th seed eventually prevailed 6-4 5-7 7-6(6).

