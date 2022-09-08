Aryna Sabalenka says not being able to play Wimbledon has provided motivation as she bids to win her first Grand Slam title at the US Open.

Russian and Belarusian players, such as Sabalenka, were banned from Wimbledon following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ad

The world No. 6 is now into the US Open semi-finals for the second year in a row following her straight-sets win over Karolina Pliskova

US Open 'I refuse to sleep' - Gauff, Wawrinka and tennis world in awe of Alcaraz v Sinner 2 HOURS AGO

Asked whether missing Wimbledon had given her extra motivation for the hard-court summer, Sabalenka said: “Yeah, I worked really hard.

“They took away one opportunity from me, and I work really hard for this one.

Sabalenka made the semi-finals at Wimbledon in 2021 and says she couldn’t watch this year as it was too “tough”.

"It was a tough time, especially when I was working out in the gym and there was Wimbledon playing on the TV. I was always turning it off because I couldn't watch it.

"I had a lot of good memories from there, and I miss it very much. That's why I wasn't able to watch it, because it reminded me about the great time I had there."

Sabalenka, who next faces world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, added: "It's tough and it's a lot of pressure.

"I'm just trying to think in that way, that I'm just an athlete and I have nothing to do with politics.

"I'm just trying to play my best and make sure that people enjoy watching my matches."

After making two Grand Slam semi-finals in 2021 this has largely been a disappointing season for Sabalenka, making two finals on the WTA Tour and losing in the fourth round of the Australian Open and third round of the French Open.

But she says she is ready to “fight for every point” against Swiatek, who has won all three of their previous meetings this year in straight sets.

“It's going to be tough, and I know I have to really work hard for this win. Now I will just go there and fight for every point.

“She's a great player, always tough matches against her. She's moving well, hitting the ball really well, serving well. She's a tough opponent, but I'll do my best there and I'll make her work as much as I can.”

- - -

Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

US Open 'That is insane' - Alcaraz wins point after amazing behind-the-back shot 3 HOURS AGO