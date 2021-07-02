Victoria Azarenka said just 13 words in her post-match press conference after her exit from Wimbledon in the second round.

Romanian Sorana Cirstea dumped the 12th seed out of the tournament winning 7-6 (7-5) 3-6 6-4 in a thrilling upset.

Azarenka was clearly in no mood to dissect her loss to the media afterwards, replying to the first question whether she wanted to give her thoughts on the match with just two words.

“Not really,” she replied. Pressed by the next journalist on her assessment she said: “I need some more time to assess this.”

The third question received an even shorter answer from Azarenka. Asked if she considered Cirstea a tough opponent, she said: “Yeah, she is.”

At this stage the moderator stepped in to call time on the press conference and Azarenka was excused after uttering just 13 words in total.

While Azarenka can now take time to re-group in peace, Cirstea will take on British 18-year-old Emma Raducanu next.

Raducanu is making a name for herself at Wimbledon and beat Marketa Vondrousova on Thursday in a superb performance to progress to the next round.

It is the second huge upset in a row for the Canadian-born Brit, who was a wildcard for Wimbledon and took the biggest scalp of her career in her first-round win over Vitalia Diatchenko.

It is Raducanu’s first appearance at Wimbledon and beating Cirstea would be another huge victory for the teenager.

“Being someone who has not been able to compete much and who has always been held back by something, to be at the Championships I feel like I am on a holiday,” Raducanu said afterwards.

It is unbelievable and I just want to stay here for as long as I can.

“Playing in front of a home crowd definitely helps. The support is so loud and they are so behind me.

“I am really grateful so I have that in the back of my mind. Also I was just thinking to play every point like it was my last and like it was match point or my last point at Wimbledon.

“I think that is also a trick I have been playing with myself.”

