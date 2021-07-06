Ashleigh Barty put in a dominant display to beat fellow Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1 6-3 and reach the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time in her career.

The No 1 seed needed just 66 minutes to beat Tomljanovic, who had only finished her fourth-round match late on Monday night – an encounter which could have lasted longer had Emma Raducanu not retired with breathing difficulties midway through the second set.

Barty now faces Angelique Kerber for a place in the final, the 2019 winner who beat Karolina Muchova 6-2 6-3 earlier on Tuesday.

Barty said after her win: “It’s exciting. Ajla is an incredible competitor, we’re Fed Cup team-mates, she was always going to bring out the best in me. All Aussies at home are proud of her and it was nice to share the court with her today.

“This is a dream come true. You hear that a lot, but this is my dream. I’m grateful I can live out what I work so hard to do.”

On facing Kerber, she added: “It’s the ultimate test. She’s had success here before. I love that match-up, she’s incredible. I hope I can play well and give myself a good chance.”

Barty asserted her dominance immediately, breaking straight away to put her compatriot on the back foot, and a further two breaks allowed the world number one to seal the first set in 24 minutes.

A first serve percentage of 25% had not deterred Barty in the opening set, but that enabled Tomljanovic to get an early break in the second.

However, Barty broke back to level at 1-1 and then won a lengthy fourth game to go 3-1 in front.

Tomljanovic rallied to bring it back on serve at 4-3, but that spurred Barty into finding another gear, with the 2019 French Open champion breaking again before serving it out for the win.

