Heather Watson said her straight-sets loss to Jule Niemeier in the Wimbledon fourth-round "felt like playing a serve-bot".

Watson succumbed 6-2 6-4 to the 22-year-old Niemeier , and admitted the German had not let her settle into the match, dominating behind her big serve and forcing Watson regularly onto the defensive.

Nonetheless Watson reflected on a positive tournament in which she went further at a major than she had ever done before.

Talking in her press conference, Watson said: "Immediately after walking off the court, I was obviously extremely disappointed. I've taken every match here as a big opportunity and managed to take advantage of it until today.

"But credit to my opponent. I felt like she played really well, especially in that first set. Very flawless tennis. I actually was thinking at the end of the first set trying to think of unforced errors she'd hit, and I could only think of two. She served very big, which I think was a big difference today. I felt like I was always reacting to her ball. Not on the front foot like I had been in my other matches.

"I don't think she allowed me to get into it. Even when I did get a ball in the middle of the court, it was so rare for that to happen, I had no rhythm against her.

“I felt like the match was kind of flat because of the style of play. I felt like in a way I was playing like a serve-bot type thing. I was just trying to make as many returns as possible, holding onto my serve.

"It felt like more men's tennis today than women's. The points were just so quick. In my last match, there were so many great epic points with slices and coming to the net. I didn't feel like the rallies were long today at all, so maybe that had something to do with it.

"But I still felt the support, especially at the end there when I needed it.

“My best is yet to come, absolutely [at Wimbledon]. I think in the women's game, often people are breaking through later. I think experience counts for a lot. Everybody's journey is different. This is mine. I broke a barrier this week. So I am definitely hungry for more.

"I believe in my tennis and my game. I still really enjoy it. I think that's really important. So I'll keep plugging away, as I always do. I've been around a long time now, and I hope to be around at least a bit longer.”

Watson also commented on Cameron Norrie, now the last British player remaining in the draw following Watson's loss.

She said: "I've been impressed with Cam for so long. He is so low-key, under the radar. I think he deserves more attention firstly because he's such a great example. He is everything that your coaches and your parents ask of you. His work ethic, his focus, his dedication, how he invests in himself.

"He's just the perfect example that you want your kids to aspire to be. He really is. And he's a great person, as well.

"So I really hope he can go far. It would be great to see him do well.”

