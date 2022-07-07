Cameron Norrie has a chance of beating Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon Championships semi-final, according to former world No. 1 Mats Wilander.

The Swede has explained how Norrie can edge past the tournament favourite in the last four after his quarter-final comeback win over David Goffin , and has insisted he must “leave it all out there” if he is to have a chance of beating the world No.3.

“It’s all the first hour,” Wilander said. “You’ve got to leave it out there physically in the first hour.

“Then it’s all about the second hour [where] you’ve got to leave it out there physically.”

Norrie, 26, is almost ten years younger than his upcoming opponent Djokovic, and Wilander thinks he can utilise that to pick the Serbian apart.

“And then it’s about Novak being 35 years old, and you being 10 years younger, and you keep pushing and pushing.

“Maybe it’s not your time, but maybe the person in the finals has a chance to beat Novak.

“You have to try and take a chunk out of Novak every time you meet him, and it might not be Norrie’s time to beat him, but you’ve got to do your best for as long as possible.”

Norrie had the backing of a packed-out Centre Court when he came from behind to beat David Goffin 3-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 in a stunning five-set thriller, and the same support for the Brit could be the deciding factor to overcome six-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic.

“I think he can do it if he gives the 15,000 fans a reason to cheer and have another Pimm’s, and there is a chance that he can keep Novak - the big favourite - out there.”

