What Rafael Nadal has managed to do so far in 2022 "is a miracle", according to Eurosport expert Alex Corretja.

Nadal revealed to Eurosport after his astonishing romp to a 14th French Open singles title last month that his troublesome left foot “was asleep” and he admitted that he needed multiple injections to survive the tournament.

Ad

The 36-year-old has suffered from chronic foot issues in recent years – and the injury flared up again as he triumphed at Roland-Garros . The 22-time Grand Slam singles champion subsequently travelled to Barcelona to begin radiofrequency treatment , which numbs the nerves on a temporary basis, before he embarked on his trip to London.

Wimbledon Will Nadal play Wimbledon? Has he recovered from his foot injury? 13 HOURS AGO

Eurosport analyst Corretja, who is acutely aware of everything Nadal has gone through in his storied career, said that "only Rafa" could continue to recover physically with so little rest after the pounding his body has gone through and the injuries he has had to contend with.

"I feel like 2022 for Rafa, it's a miracle, since the very beginning of the year," Corretja told Eurosport.

"After winning the first tournament, then the first Slam, he then got hurt again and he didn't have that much time for preparation for Roland-Garros.

"He then ended up winning, and one week later, or two weeks later, I thought, 'okay, maybe he needs time to rest, he needs time to recover'. Again, now, he is ready to go and try to play at Wimbledon.

"I feel like only Rafa can do that, honestly, because all the ups and downs physically that he had he overcame them. It shows how humble he is, and how much desire he has to keep on going.

"I don't think he feels like winning the Calendar Slam; it's not on his mind. He is just going there to practise from the first day, get ready, and probably have the best chance he can for the first round. This is his only goal.

"Then he will go little by little. This is why Rafa deals very well with these kinds of situations because he knows where he is and he just goes for it, just being realistic."

'Walking without a limp means I can try to play Wimbledon' - Nadal on injuries

Nadal, who has now travelled to London and has already been seen practising at Wimbledon, has declared that he is intending to play at SW19 as he continues an improbable surge towards a potential Calendar Slam, having already won the year's two Grand Slams so far.

"My intention is to play Wimbledon," he said at a press conference before leaving for London.

"I intend to play. My plan is to do a week of training and play some exhibitions. The joint pain has decreased, but with the treatment, strange things happen and sometimes my foot falls asleep.

“I'm happy – on a day-to-day basis I have less pain. We have to wait and see how everything evolves in the coming weeks."

'It's a big surprise!' - Nadal talks through emotions after French Open triumph

While Nadal is currently the world No. 4, the top two players on the rankings list, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev, will both be missing at Wimbledon.

- - -

Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

Wimbledon Is Djokovic playing Wimbledon? Will he be favourite to retain his title? 17 HOURS AGO