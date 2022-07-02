Eurosport expert Alize Lim feels Harmony Tan’s status as an unknown quantity could play to the Frenchwoman’s strength at Wimbledon.

While Cornet is an established performer, Tan is a relative unknown at the age of 24.

Tan’s best runs at Grand Slams prior to this week were second-round defeats at this year’s Australian Open and last year’s French Open.

The world No. 115 has limited big-game experience, but Lim feels she has the tools to go deep at SW19.

“I really think she can go far, because of the fact that people don’t really know her game yet,” Lim said. “Because she’s new on the Tour people can be surprised and they can have some problems adjusting to her game and that’s a big advantage for now.

“In a few years you don’t because people will know [Tan’s game] and will find different ways to play her tactically but she has that advantage now. She has good tactics.”

Lim has knowledge of Tan’s game, as they practiced together before she departed for England.

“I’m not surprised at all because I hit with her the day before she went to Wimbledon,” Lim said. “She asked me to hit [with her] so she can clean her shots.

“She was coming from a tournament in Italy and she said she had some struggles with the very, very low bounce there.

“I could tell that her mentality that day when we hit together was so ‒ she was very calm and sure of herself and very… no panic at all, very confident.”

Lim feels Tan’s creative game is ideally suited to the demands of grass.

“So I had a good feeling about this tournament for her and also because this surface is amazing for her game,” Lim said. “She loves playing all these trick shots. So I think it works really well for her.

“In the tournament in Italy before, she played the semis and she told me how she never hit so many serve and volleys, so she’s a problem solver. The bounces were not good, she went to the net and she had that ability.

“She can serve and volley, she can slice, she can do everything so she will find solutions and I think on grass it works really well for her.”

