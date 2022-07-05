Tatjana Maria battled back from a set down to beat compatriot Jule Niemeier 4-6 6-2 7-5 and reach the semi-finals of Wimbledon at the age of 34.

Niemeier led for much of the contest but a double fault count in the double figures and a startling number of unforced errors repeatedly helped her opponent back into the match.

In contrast Maria, the world No. 103, held her nerve in the match's tightest moments to hold serve, break serve and take the crucial games.

The two Germans tearfully embraced at the net after a remarkable match and an impressive showing from both players at Wimbledon.

How Maria made first Grand Slam semi

It was Niemeier who took the upper hand from the start, breaking her compatriot in the first game before holding serve.

Maria fought off another break of serve in the third game of the first set as Niemeier missed a break point, but the 22-year-old held serve to restore her two-game lead despite four double faults in her opening three games.

The pair held serve once more with Maria yet to muster a break point as Niemeier won a remarkable 100 per cent of points on her second serve.

Maria kept the set alive with a rapid hold thanks to four big serves, but her young opponent grabbed the set with a backhand winner on serve.

As in the first set, Niemeier took the initiative with an early break, with Maria fighting off three before the fourth cost her the game.

But this time Maria broke right back to restore parity, winning her second break point to take the game as Niemeier's double fault count rose to nine.

Maria held to lead for the first time in the match and broke Niemeier for a second time in the second set to lead 3-1 thanks to a massive forehand winner.

Niemeier stopped the rot with a hold of serve to reduce the deficit as her second serve remained a valuable weapon, but another hold and a third break of the set saw Maria level the match at one set all.

In a cagier, risk-averse third and deciding set the two exchanged holds of serve to 2-2, but once again it was Niemeier who grabbed the first break and went 4-2 up after battling to hold.

Yet again Maria held serve and broke straight back to level the match at 4-4 as Niemeier's double fault count hit double figures.

Maria fought off a break point and landed a cross-court winner to lead 6-5 and then followed that up with a break when it mattered most, leading 40-15 on Niemeier's serve before grabbing the first match point to reach a first Grand Slam semi-final.

