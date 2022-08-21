2022 Cincinnati Masters final live: Petra Kvitova faces Caroline Garcia
P. Kvitová vs C. Garcia | Cincinnati
Women's Singles | Final | 21.08.2022 | Center Court
Live
In Progress
P. Kvitová
2
0
C. Garcia
6
1
Advertisement
Ad
BREAK! – KVITOVA 2-6 0-1 GARCIA
Ouch! A wild forehand from Kvitova is ill-timed on break point and allows Garcia to continue her momentum at the start of Set 2. The French star has been far more consistent today and the Czech only has herself to blame, letting a 40-15 lead slip with another double fault contributing to her downfall.
SET! – KVITOVA 2-6 GARCIA
What a set from Caroline! Once more she finds her best tennis under pressure, fizzing down a big serve to take the game – and a 39-minute opener- after Kvitova had pressed at 30-30.
Image credit: Getty Images
KVITOVA 2-5 GARCIA
There are one or two small signs Kvitova could yet turn the tide here, but it will almost certainly come too late for this set.
The Czech breezes through a dominant hold to pose the serve-out question.
KVITOVA 1-5 GARCIA
Once again Kvitova knocks on the door on the Garcia serve with two separate break points, but once more the French qualifier hits clutch mode to dodge the danger and grind out a tricky hold.
KVITOVA 1-4 GARCIA
Well, that was much-needed. Kvitova lashes a forehand winner down the middle to conclude a superb riposte to love. She’s belatedly on the board and will hope to use that as a platform to get a foothold in this final now.
KVITOVA 0-4 GARCIA
It just gets better and better for the French qualifier right now. She surges throughout a rapid love hold to back up the double break with aplomb. Kvitova needs to find a way to hang in there and try to ride out this storm.
BREAK! – KVITOVA 0-3 GARCIA
Garcia is on fire! The French qualifier shows wonderful foot work to pick up a crosscourt drop shot and slice a winner up the line before outmanoeuvring her opponent to clock up two more break points. Kvitova saves one with a big serve but then sees a second serve get the treatment for the double break.
KVITOVA 0-2 GARCIA
The towering Czech looks for an immediate response and presses to deuce, but it is ultimately to no avail. Garcia is made to resist two break points before eventually consolidating courtesy of a combination of a huge forehand and a Kvitova return that whistles a fraction wide.
BREAK! – KVITOVA 0-1 GARCIA
That’s a strong start from Caroline. She unloads a beauty of a crosscourt backhand to pose a question at 30-30 and Petra buckles under the early pressure. A super return is sandwiched by double faults and it’s the French woman who gets off to a flyer.
HERE WE GO!
Kvitova will serve first.
19.05
SHOW TIME!
The players have arrived on court despite the threat of dark clouds in the distance. We will get underway on schedule.
GARCIA ON SONG
Caroline has won both of her previous WTA 1000 finals and has triumphed in six of her last seven finals overall. A win tonight would see her move back into the top 20 for the first time in three years.
Image credit: Getty Images
PETRA POWER
Cincy 2022 represents Kvitova’s 40th WTA-level final. Only five of her active peers have achieved the same feat including Serena and Venus Williams, Simona Halep, Svetlana Kuznetsova and Victoria Azarenka. The Czech has an excellent recent record in showpiece occasions too, winning 11 of her past 14 WTA finals.
And to top it off, only Halep, Azarenka, Caroline Wozniacki and Agnieska Radwanska have won more WTA-1000 matches than Kvitova’s tally of 167.
Image credit: Getty Images
SEMI-FINAL RECAP
Kvitova defeated Madison Keys in a comeback win in the last four, while Garcia overcame both the weather and Aryna Sabalenka to make history as the first qualifier to reach the final of a WTA 1000 tournament.
Kvitova defeats Keys in comeback win in Cincinnati, to face Garcia in final
H2H
This will be their ninth meeting. Kvitova leads the match-up 5-3 and has won the last two encounters.
However, Garcia prevailed in their only previous clash in Cincy back in 2015 by a 7-5 4-6 6-2 score line.
Image credit: Getty Images
GOOD EVENING
Hello and welcome to live updates of the 2022 Cincinnati Masters final between Petra Kvitova and Caroline Garcia.
The players are due on court from 19.00 BST, although the weather forecast is suggesting plenty of thunderstorms in Ohio. Fingers crossed this final doesn't involve too much disruption.
Image credit: Getty Images