Anett Kontaveit secured the last remaining spot at the WTA Finals following her straight sets win against Simona Halep in the final of the Transylvania Open.

Estonian Kontaveit needed 70 minutes to claim her fourth title of 2021, all of which have come in her last seven tournaments, beating home favourite Halep 6-2 6-3 in Cluj-Napoca.

Ad

WTA Cluj-Napoca Halep breezes past Kostyuk to set up Transylvania Open final against Kontaveit YESTERDAY AT 15:48

Victory was Kontaveit’s 26th in her last 28 matches and the Estonian world number 14 will head to Guadalajara for the WTA Finals in fine form.

Halep had won each of the pair’s three meetings prior to Sunday’s final in Cluj-Napoca, but she was broken three times in the first set as her opponent took control.

The Romanian won only four points on her first serve in the opening stanza and Kontaveit took full advantage to seal it 6-2.

Halep improved in the second set, but Kontaveit proved to be just as clinical as she carved out six break point opportunities.

The Estonian took two of them to take the second set 6-3 and secure the inaugural Transylvania Open crown.

WTA Indian Wells 'I'm ready for the next challenge' - Raducanu excited for Indian Wells debut 06/10/2021 AT 09:09