Mats Wilander has told Eurosport that Iga Switek should “be herself” amid criticism the world No. 1 has received for controversial hand gestures.

Swiatek beat Donna Vekic 6-3 3-6 6-0 in the San Diego Open final a fortnight ago, and has since been accused of ‘hand-waving’ in an attempt to distract her opponent.

Ad

Swiatek - who has since apologised for doing so - is adamant she doesn’t realise she’s doing it, and Wilander supports the 21-year-old, insisting players should be themselves on court.

WTA Finals Swiatek's thanks to Jabeur and Gauff's plan to rebound - WTA Finals Diary 6 HOURS AGO

“I think part of being a tennis player today and getting the most out of yourself, I think what you project outwards is really important, because the other players are soaking up what they see,” Wilander explained.

“If I was the coach, would I try to get her to tone that down? Most probably because other players eat it up, but at the same time we want you to be yourself, and if that what comes out, that needs to come out of you.”

Wilander says that Swiatek is “driven”, which can be a cause for distraction for players on court.

“Iga Swiatek is driven, and when you’re that driven, sometimes you don’t know what you do physically in terms of arms up in the air or whatever so I don’t think it’s anything to worry about.

“But I think for other players, yeah they look at it, and try to think ‘wow, maybe she’s a bit disappointed in herself’.”

Swiatek has enjoyed a phenomenal year which has seen her win eight titles, including Roland Garros and the US Open.

Swiatek: I'll be thinking about 2022 season for rest of my life

Wilander has suggested that players are looking to “break her armour” by using her gestures as an excuse, and Swiatek’s motivation to get the most out of herself in every match is what carries her to so many victories.

“If you’re gesturing a little bit and you’re kind of showing that things aren’t going the way they’re supposed to, and especially if you’re world No. 1 and you’ve had such an unbelievable year like she’s had, I think players and fans are looking at any break in the armour.

“For me it just shows Iga Swiatek, her motivation is not to be No. 1 in the world, her motivation is not to win Grand Slams, those are effects and rewards and bonuses that come along the way.

“Her motivation is to be a better player, to get the most out of herself every time she steps on the court, I bet she’s even doing those gestures when she’s practising, and not just playing in front of people for ranking points and titles, and it’s just the drive she has inside of her.”

Swiatek has recently defended herself on the topic, explaining it is “an involuntary reaction” that she “can’t control”.

"I can't control it, but I hope it will never happen again," she stated. "We are working on it. It is a stress reaction to what is happening. It is an involuntary reaction. I did it during the US Open, and as I recall it was a stressful moment. In San Diego, I did it unconsciously.

"Right after the game I approached Donna and apologised. She had no hard feelings, it turned out she didn't recall this at all.

"I hope fans will understand me as well. I'm aware of the many negative comments on the internet concerning this incident. I'm not proud of the fact, that sometimes I'm not in control of what I do on the court."

Swiatek beat Daria Kasatkina in her WTA Finals opener and next faces Caroline Garcia.

WTA Finals Sensational Swiatek blasts past Kasatkina, Garcia beats Gauff 13 HOURS AGO