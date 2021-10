Emma Raducanu has spoken of her excitement ahead of her WTA Indian Wells debut after the Brit's remarkable US Open triumph.

The 18-year-old was a shock victor at Flushing Meadows last month after coming through qualifying, and now she is looking to make a big impact in the Californian desert.

Raducanu's astonishing crown in New York saw her ranking leap from world No. 150 to world No. 22, and she still has a chance of qualifying for the WTA Finals in Mexico if she can shine at Indian Wells.

The Brit, who has received a wildcard for the prestigious tournament, has a first-round bye before she is scheduled to face either Maria Camila Osorio Serrano and Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round. She could then be faced with a potentially intriguing clash with former world No. 1, and one of her inspirations, Simona Halep.

"Yeah, I'm ready for the next challenge," Raducanu said in a pre-tournament interview. "I had such a great time in New York and an amazing experience.

"It started to sink in gradually, but I think I still will need time for it to fully sink in. But yeah, it's a great place here and I can't wait to get started.

"I think the form that I had in New York was a gradual build up of so many weeks of tennis, and I think that definitely helped that playing a lot of matches. But yeah, we'll see what the future holds."

Raducanu parted ways with British coach Andrew Richardson , who guided her incredible achievements in New York, after electing not to extend their short-term partnership.

While she will be aided by the Lawn Tennis Association's national women's coach Jeremy Bates at Indian Wells, this is also believed to be a partnership of convenience, and she is "not going to rush" the appointment of a permanent coach.

"Yeah, I don't want to rush into anything making a decision because it's a pretty big decision to make," Raducanu said.

"I am looking for someone hopefully with more to our experience at a high level because like I'm now twenty two in the world and it's new to me, so I wish that I would have someone who had been there and experienced it.

"But yeah, my coach Andrew from US Open was great and we had a lot of good times together. But I think for this next chapter, I just want someone with more experience."

