Katie Boulter was unable to make it through to the Indian Wells main draw as she was beaten by 16-year-old Reese Brantmeier in qualifying.

British No 5 Boulter, seeded 20th in qualifying, lost 7-5 6-2 to the American.

The result means that Emma Raducanu and Heather Watson will be the only British women in the WTA 1000 event which starts on Wednesday, October 6.

WTA Indian Wells Indian Wells: Raducanu returns, plus schedule, draw, and more 2 HOURS AGO

Boulter was broken in the eighth game of the first set and even though she hit straight back she then lost her serve again as Brantmeier moved ahead.

The teenager broke again for 3-1 in the second set and sealed the win in impressive fashion.

Raducanu has a bye for the first round of the tournament as she is seeded so is set to play her first match since winning the US Open on Friday or Saturday.

British No 2 Watson is not among the seeds so will start on either Wednesday or Thursday.

WTA Indian Wells Can Raducanu get into top 10 and secure WTA Finals place at Indian Wells? 8 HOURS AGO